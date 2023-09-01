Home

Jailer Worldwide Box Office: It’s Straight up Rajinikanth vs Rajinikanth Now as Film Crosses Rs 625 Crore Gross, Can it Beat 2.0? – Check Detailed Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer has set the worldwide Box Office on fire and even after 22 days, it is running wild at the ticket window. Here's an analysis of how long can this Tamil film hold its run.

Jailer box office worlwide update: Jailer has been running fabulously at the Box Office both domestically and worldwide. The Rajinikanth starrer has emerged as a separate case study to gauge a Tamil film’s performance at all levels – right from its performance in the home state Tamil Nadu to its solid run in the USA. The Nelson directorial, after 22 days of release, continues to run on a wild note and has already grossed Rs 625 crore as mentioned in the tweet shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan.

Rajinikanth's Jailer begins its journey to Rs 650 crore gross worldwide

Can Jailer beat 2.0 at worldwide Box Office now?

At the domestic Box Office, Jailer has earned Rs 328.20 crore nett with around Rs 226.30 crore nett from Tamil Nadu alone. The collections have dropped week on week but the overall momentum of the film stays. So much so that if it continues at the same pace, it will slowly dismiss the lifetime collection of 2.0 at the worldwide Box Office.

Check The Worldwide Box Office Breakup of Rajinikanth’s Jailer After 22 Days (gross collection):

Week 1: Rs 450.80 crore

Week 2: Rs 124.18 crore

Week 3: Rs 47.05 crore

Week 4

Day 1: Rs 3.92 crore

Total: Rs 625.95 crore

Jailer has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film in its home state by surpassing PS-1 which held the same record. The film is likely to surpass Rs 350 crore nett in India by the end of its fourth week. This will make it the first Rajinikanth film in the coveted club.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in India – nett collection: (sacnilk)

Week 1: Rs 235.85 crore

Week 2: Rs 62.95 crore

Week 3: Rs 29.4 crore

Total: Rs 328.20 crore

Jailer has rewritten history for Rajinikanth at the worldwide Box Office and it will be doing the same for a few more days until Jawan hits the screens. Once the SRK starrer releases, it will be difficult to enjoy a smooth run on the same number of screens. The advance bookings for the Atlee directorial have already begun on a solid note and it will be only in a matter of a week that this traction will convert into numbers. That will make Jailer’s road ahead difficult in surpassing 2.0’s lifetime collection. Do you see it doing that this week? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

