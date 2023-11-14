Home

Entertainment

‘Jaisa Aap Soch Rahe Hain…’: Badshah Opens Up on Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Badshah? Here's What The Rapper Has to Say on Rumours!

A recent video of rapper Badshah and actor Mrunal Thakur walking hand-in-hand at a Diwali bash sparked their dating rumours on social media. On Tuesday early morning, Badshah took to his Instagram account and issued a note that seemed to be regarding all the dating speculations. Badshah wrote on his Instagram story, “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai,” followed by a laughing emoticon. However, Badshah didn’t mention dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur.

The viral video of Mrunal and Badshah holding hands was from actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Diwali party which both attended. In the video, Mrunal is seen in a moth green embellished lehenga, while the rapper is seen in a black ethnic outfit.

Watch the video of Badshah and Mrunal from the Diwali bash:

Mrunal Thakur and Badshah have worked on a music video in 2021’s ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl‘. As the video continues to circulate and social media speculations abound, the mystery surrounding Mrunal Thakur and Badshah’s relationship status remains a hot topic among fans and followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in the biographical war drama film ‘Pippa’ alongside Ishaan Khatter. Based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon. It also features Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as “Pippa,” akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

