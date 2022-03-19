Jalsa Movie Review: Since 2010, Vidya Balan has led the essential movement of female-centric films in Bollywood like few others to have. The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, and Tumhari Sulu have all made significant contributions to improving the core of Bollywood’s women-oriented cinema. With her appearances in Dil Dhadakne Do, Delhi Crime, Human, and others, Shefali Shah has demonstrated that age is no barrier to being recognised for outstanding work. Now, the two legends are teaming up for Amazon Prime’s Jalsa, directed by Suresh Triveni, who also directed Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. Is it having the same effect? Maybe not, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a worthwhile watch.Also Read - From Jalsa To Gangubai Kathiawadi, 3 Movies That Recently Witnessed Women Taking Leads in 2022

Movie: Jalsa

Cast: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan

Director: Suresh Triveni

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Synopsis of the film:

Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) is a star journalist who lives with her mother (Rohini Hattangadi) and her physically challenged son. Rukhsana (Shefali Shah) is her maid. Drastic, unforeseen circumstances lead to their lives spiralling and clashing in uncontrollable ways.

What worked for us:

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are at the front and centre of Jalsa, together with displaying a masterclass in body language, facial expressions, voice modulations, accents, and subtle changes in pitch, tone, and inflection. Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, and the rest of the supporting cast also do a good job. The incident serving as the catalyst to all the unforeseen circumstances and the ladies’ decisions in the movie is truly shocking while the climax, where the limits of human capability for vengeance for one’s kin is tested to the limit, is another major highlight. Additionally, Director Suresh Triveni deftly taps into complex emotions against a dark backdrop of human drama, doing just enough to hold our attention. Adding to the drama Gaurav Chatterji’s competent background score and sound effects and Saurabh Goswami’s foreboding camerawork. It also pays dividends that editor Shivkumar V. Panicker showcases an assured hand over the time frame.

What didn’t:

The trailer of Jalsa is extremely misleading, giving one the impression that they’re about to witness a psychological thriller, whereas the movie is an ambiguous human drama. Additionally, the pace dips too slow at times while the narrative hits several uneven bumps at others, especially in the second half, making Shivkumar V. Panicker’s editing all the more remarkable. Plus, if it wasn’t for Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, the movie wouldn’t be half as watchable as it eventually is.

Verdict:

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah deliver a masterclass in the ‘art of acting without acting’, helping iron out the uneven creases and pacing issues of Jalsa to a large extent. This is a complex human drama made more than watchable on the strength of two fine performers at the top of their game.

Ratings: 3/5