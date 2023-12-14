Jamal Kudu Song From Animal Enjoys Close to 2 Million Views in Just 3 hours- Decoding What’s So Special About The Song

Home

In the film Animal, an Iranian folk song has been taken as an inspiration for the song 'Jamal Kudu'. The musical video is around two minutes and features Bobby Deol as Abrar.

Animal Viral Video: T-Series released the full video of Animal’s song Jamal Kudu on Wednesday. The video is lengthed over a two-minute on the YouTube channel, featuring the entrance of Bobby Deol’s character Abrar dancing to Jamal Kudu’s song at his wedding. After collecting over two million views in just three hours, the music video has now crossed the 10 million mark on YouTube.

What is So Special About ‘Jamal Kudu’ Song From Animal?

The song is inspired by an Iranian folk song ‘Jamaal Jamaloo’. Another aspect that makes the song special is when Bobby Deol’s character Abrar dances to its beats. Abrar’s eccentric dance moves during his wedding make the musical video quirkier than it sounds. His peculiar style of dancing with a glass on top of his head and those slow moves make it even more viral-worthy. Isn’t it?

Animal Song Jamal Kudu Receives Love and Appreciation- Check Fan Reactions

The comments section on YouTube is full of fans sending appreciatory notes to the makers. One user commented, “Bobby Deol sir is not just a name, it’s an emotion for millions of people worldwide (sic).” Another fan said, “Just can’t get enough of Lord Bobby, this entry scene will always be in the mind to cherish every time (sic).” A comment read, “This entry scene just blew the entire theatre to some another level!! One of the best entries of any villain in Bollywood (sic).”

Another Bobby Deol fan wrote, “Everything Bobby expressed through his eyes and body language is literally iconic because in whole even people love villains more than a hero (sic).” A fan appreciated Bobby’s minimal time screen in the movie and said, “What makes Bobby truly remarkable is the actor’s ability to breathe life into Abrar, delivering a performance that is both powerful and poignant. What a comeback!!! (sic).” A user commented, “It might be the first time in any movie history that viewers enjoyed the entry of a villain more than a hero (heart emoji)(sic).”

Watch Full Song- ‘Jamal Kudu’ From Animal Posted On YouTube:

Animal Box Office Collection

The action drama movie has grossed Rs 757.73 crore at the global box office since its release. T-Series, one of the production houses behind the film, announced that the film earned Rs 757.73 crore in worldwide gross figures within 12 days of its release. The pan-India film was released in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1. While it has been successful at the box office, Animal has faced criticism for being misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

Animal Star Cast

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. It revolves around a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime.

