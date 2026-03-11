Jamie Lever opens up on brother Jesse Lever’s Tumour diagnosis at the age of10: ‘Doctors said surgery could cause...'

Actor and comedian Jamie Lever recently shared an emotional story from her family’s past, recalling the frightening time when her brother Jesse Lever was diagnosed with a tumour during his childhood. Speaking during a podcast interview, Jamie revealed how the diagnosis turned their lives upside down and forced the family to navigate years of uncertainty, hospital visits and difficult decisions.

The actress said that Jesse was just a child when doctors discovered a tumour in his neck. What made the situation even more alarming was the location of the growth, which had wrapped itself around sensitive nerves. The complexity of the case meant that any surgical attempt could come with severe consequences.

Doctors warned of severe risks before surgery

Jamie recalled that doctors had warned the family about the possible risks involved in operating on the tumour. According to her, the procedure was extremely delicate and could potentially leave Jesse with lifelong complications. “Doctors told us that if they operated, he could lose his eyesight or become paralysed,” she shared during her conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

Despite the terrifying possibilities, the family had little choice but to consider surgery as the only viable option. Hoping for the best outcome, they decided to go ahead with the treatment in India.

First surgery failed, leaving the family devastated

However, the first attempt to remove the tumour failed. Jamie revealed that the unsuccessful surgery was an emotionally draining experience for the entire family. “The first surgery failed, and that phase was extremely difficult for all of us,” she said, explaining that the uncertainty of Jesse’s health soon became the centre of their daily lives. Hospital visits, medical consultations and constant worry became routine as the family searched for a way forward.

Intense treatment with 50–60 tablets a day

Following the failed surgery, doctors decided to attempt another approach. Instead of immediate surgery, Jesse was placed on a heavy course of medication aimed at shrinking the tumour gradually. Jamie revealed that the treatment was extremely demanding. “He was taking nearly 50–60 tablets a day at one point because doctors hoped the tumour would shrink,” she said.

While the medication helped manage the condition to some extent, it did not deliver the breakthrough the family was hoping for. Months passed with only limited improvement.

Turning to specialists in the United States

Determined to find a permanent solution, the Lever family eventually decided to explore treatment options abroad. They travelled to the United States and consulted specialists in New York for further medical advice. After carefully evaluating Jesse’s condition, doctors recommended another surgery. This time, the procedure was performed successfully, and the tumour was finally removed, bringing immense relief to the family.

A difficult chapter that the family will never forget

Looking back on that phase today, Jamie admitted that those years were among the toughest her family has ever experienced. The emotional strain, constant fear and uncertainty had deeply affected everyone.

“Those were very tough times. We would never want to return to that lifestyle again,” she said, describing how the ordeal changed their outlook on life and made them appreciate every moment of normalcy.

Jesse Lever’s life after recovery

Today, Jesse Lever has moved forward from that painful chapter and is building a career in the creative field. The son of veteran comedian Johnny Lever is now pursuing music and performance, carving his own path in the entertainment world.

Jamie said the family now reflects on those years with gratitude. Despite the fear and challenges they faced, Jesse’s recovery stands as one of the most significant moments of their lives, reminding them that resilience and hope can overcome even the most difficult situations.