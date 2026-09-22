Jamui harassment case: Khushboo Patani calls for strict action against Bihar incident involving minors, ‘Women’s dignity and safety are being violated’

Khushboo Patani has reacted to the Jamui harassment case involving two Class 10 students. The actor and former Army officer called for strict action as the police investigation continues.

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Khushboo Patani reacts to Jamui harassment case (PC: Instagram)

The Jamui harassment case has sparked widespread outrage after videos showing two minor students being allegedly harassed and assaulted surfaced online. The incident, which took place in Bihar’s Jamui district on September 19, has also drawn reactions from several public figures. Among them is Khushboo Patani, who has spoken out against the alleged treatment of the teenagers and called for strict action. Meanwhile, the police investigation has moved ahead, with arrests already made and an SIT formed to look into the case.

Jamui harassment case: What happened to the two minors?

According to police, the incident involved a Class 10 boy and girl who were returning after attending coaching classes in Jamui. The teenagers had reportedly gone towards the Madwa Pahad area before they were stopped by a group while returning.

Videos that later circulated on social media showed the two minors being surrounded and allegedly assaulted and harassed. Police have said the incident took place on the evening of September 19. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commented on the Jamui, Bihar harassment case, condemning the incident and calling for action against those responsible.

The video from Jamui, Bihar is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 21, 2026

The case was registered under provisions including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and authorities have begun identifying those allegedly involved. Three people have been arrested so far, while an investigation is continuing to establish the roles of others seen in the footage.

Khushboo Patani reacts to Jamui harassment case

Khushboo Patani reacted to the incident through a video shared on Instagram. She strongly condemned the alleged harassment and questioned the mindset behind confronting young people simply for spending time together.

Khushboo Patani took to her Instagram handle to condemn the assault and harassment of minors in Jamui, Bihar. She said, “India is supposed to become a great nation and a Vishwaguru. Is this how it will happen when women have no respect at all? You must have seen the Bihar case, where a young man wearing a gamcha sits there and harasses a young woman and a young man, grabs the girl’s private parts, beats them and engages in hooliganism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

She added, “These are the same uneducated and ignorant people who cannot even earn their daily wages. These are the same people who are intoxicated. These are the same ignorant people who do not even know why they were born and have simply become pawns in someone else’s hands. They think they are the ones who will protect this country.”

She also called for strict action against those allegedly involved in the incident. In her response, Khushboo spoke about women’s safety and questioned whether social or moral beliefs can ever justify harassing or attacking another person.

Khushboo further said that concerns around women’s safety should not be treated as an issue concerning only one state. She urged people to question social attitudes that allow harassment and intimidation to take place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

She further added, “And it is not just Bihar; women’s dignity and safety are being violated in other states too. You need to take this personally and ask: if the most IAS and IPS officers come from our state, then why has our law and order system fallen apart? Will we keep blaming only the government? Will we not blame ourselves? People make the government and the government makes the people, right? So shouldn’t we look at ourselves too?”

Jamui harassment case: Three arrested, SIT investigates

The Jamui Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the incident. Three people have been arrested so far, while authorities are working to identify and trace others allegedly involved.

The circulation of the videos has also become a separate concern because the footage reportedly reveals the identity of a minor victim. FIR have been registered for over 120 social media accounts by the Bihar Police against those who circulated the viral footage.

The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought action from the authorities.

Police is still investigating te case and more details are awaited.