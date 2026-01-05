Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's final film to hit the biggest opening, as it crosses Rs...

Home

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijays final film to hit the biggest opening, as it crosses Rs...

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan creates massive buzz as advance bookings soar, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is all set to hit theatres on January 9, perfectly timed with the Pongal festival. Even before its release, the film has created massive buzz across India and overseas. With Vijay preparing to step into full-time politics, this film is being seen as his final acting project, making it an emotional and historic moment for fans.

The advance booking numbers so far

The real excitement begins with the advance booking figures. Jana Nayagan has already crossed Rs 35 crore in global pre-sales, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings in Vijay’s career. Of this, India has contributed close to Rs 7 crore, while overseas markets have crossed Rs 25 crore, showing the actor’s strong international pull. Among Indian states, Karnataka has emerged as a major contributor, bringing in nearly Rs 4 crore, driven largely by extraordinary demand in Bengaluru.

The strong momentum and hold

Interestingly, advance booking in Tamil Nadu is yet to fully open, but the film has already managed to earn nearly Rs 1 crore from the limited shows currently available. Given that Tamil Nadu is Vijay’s strongest market, trade experts expect a sharp surge in numbers once bookings open statewide.

In Bengaluru, fan enthusiasm has been unmatched. Early morning shows have seen ticket prices ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000, with several theatres selling out their 6:30 am shows within hours. Many cinemas now report only limited seats left for opening day.

More about Jana Nayagan

The film stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay in key roles. The recently released trailer shows Vijay as a fearless police officer, drawing attention for its mass appeal and high-energy presentation. Some viewers have compared the role to earlier powerful law-enforcer characters seen in South cinema, further adding to the buzz.

Adding to the drama, Jana Nayagan faces a major box office clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, making the Pongal weekend one of the most competitive release windows in recent times.

