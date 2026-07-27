Jana Nayagan: Anirudh Ravichander pens heartfelt note for Thalapathy Vijay as his last film marks end of 12-year collaboration ‘Vijay sir…’

Anirudh Ravichander shared an emotional message celebrating his long association with Thalapathy Vijay. The composer recalled their special musical journey that delivered several memorable tracks over the years.

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Anirudh thanks Vijay for 12 years of trust and music (PC: Twitter)

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay‘s Jana Nayagan, has become an emotional moment for fans as the actor’s final film celebrates his long journey in Tamil cinema. Adding to the sentiment, composer Anirudh Ravichander shared a heartfelt message for Vijay and looked back at their special musical partnership. Their association, which began more than a decade ago, gave audiences several memorable songs that became part of Vijay’s cinematic identity. As Jana Nayagan marks the end of this chapter, Anirudh’s tribute has brought back memories of their successful collaboration and the music they created together.

Anirudh Ravichander shares emotional note for Vijay

Anirudh Ravichander expressed his gratitude towards Thalapathy Vijay as Jana Nayagan arrived in theatres. Calling their 12-year journey unforgettable, the composer thanked the actor for the trust and support he received throughout their collaboration.

Sharing a post on X, Anirudh recalled working with Vijay across five films including Kaththi, Master, Beast, Leo and Jana Nayagan. He wrote that the experience had been an amazing and emotional journey and thanked Vijay for the countless memories that he would cherish forever.

Anirudh also shared a picture from Jana Nayagan featuring Vijay during the song Thalapathy Katcheri. The emotional post quickly connected with fans who celebrated the bond between the actor and composer.

See Anirudh Ravichander’s heartwarming post for Thalapathy Vijay here

It has been a thoroughly amazing and emotional journey with you through JanaNayagan, Leo, Beast, Master and Kaththi

Thank you @actorvijay sir for the unlimited trust and memories that I will cherish forever

The music lives on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kt9On6Ms1L — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 27, 2026

Vijay and Anirudh’s memorable musical journey

The partnership between Vijay and Anirudh produced several popular tracks that became major hits among audiences. Their first collaboration started with Kaththi in 2014, where songs like Selfie Pulla gained huge popularity.

The duo continued their successful run with Master, delivering fan favourites such as Vaathi Coming and Kutti Story. Their association continued with Beast through Arabic Kuthu and later with Leo, which featured songs including Naa Ready, Badass and Bloody Sweet. Jana Nayagan added another special chapter with Thalapathy Katcheri, making the collaboration even more memorable.

Anirudh’s emotional theatre visit for Jana Nayagan

Apart from his social media tribute, Anirudh also visited Vettri Theatres in Chennai to watch Jana Nayagan on its release day on July 23. The composer received a warm welcome from fans gathered outside the theatre.

During his interaction with the media, Anirudh admitted that watching the film was an emotional experience as it represented the final theatrical appearance of Vijay. He also recreated Vijay’s famous hand gesture from cult classic Mersal while interacting with the crowd.

See viral video of Anirudh Ravichander here

Bro literally proved why we call him ANILRUDH #Anirudh’s Music is the biggest plus for #JanaNayagan pic.twitter.com/ZJPvkvkRzk — Richard Andrew (@iamRicherd) July 23, 2026

Jana Nayagan continues strong box office run

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has received a strong response at the box office. The action drama crossed Rs 217 crore worldwide within four days of release, adding to the excitement surrounding Vijay’s farewell project. The film features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in important roles along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

The movie has also attracted attention due to reports of show disruptions in Chennai after minors were allegedly taken to watch the A-rated film. Despite controversies, Jana Nayagan continues to remain one of the most talked-about Tamil releases because of Vijay’s farewell and the emotional connection shared by fans.