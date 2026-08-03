Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film records 37% jump in the second weekend, globally nears Rs…

Jana Nayagan has enjoyed another impressive day at the box office. After a solid second weekend, Vijay's action drama has continued its remarkable run, crossing a major milestone in India and globally too. Here's a look at Jana Nayagan's Day 11 collections, worldwide earnings, and what's driving its success.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 11 (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is showing impressive staying power at the box office. Even after entering its second weekend, the film continues to attract audiences, with Sunday bringing another healthy jump in collections. Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in a highly anticipated role, the movie has been attracting audiences since its release and has maintained a steady run despite entering its second week. With positive audience response, strong fan support, and impressive occupancy in theatres, Jana Nayagan is proving to be one of the major releases of the year. Let’s take a look at Jana Nayagan’s Day 11 earnings, worldwide box office performance, overall collection trend, and more.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 11

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 10.70 crore net in India on Day 11 (second Sunday), representing a healthy 37.2% growth compared to its previous day, according to Sacnilk. The phenomenal weekend box office push was much needed for Thalapathy Vijay-starrer because now its India net collection stands at Rs 175.60 crore. The film’s overall occupancy was 61.38% with afternoon and evening shows at the peak.

While weekday collections had slowed as expected, the second weekend has helped the film regain pace. The film has benefited from family audiences, repeat viewers, and sustained demand across key centres. With no major competition affecting its theatrical run, Jana Nayagan continues to post encouraging numbers and remains one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 11

Jana Nayagan has also maintained an excellent run overseas. According to Sacnilk, the film worldwide collection stands at Rs 295.92 crore with overseas contribution of Rs 91 crore. It is nearing the Rs 300 crore worldwide gross mark, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian releases of the year.

Strong collections from international markets, combined with its decent domestic performance, have kept worldwide total climbing. The film’s overseas success has been particularly impressive in markets with a strong Tamil-speaking audience.

Jana Nayagan’s second weekend performance

H Vinoth directed Jana Nayagan delivered a powerful second weekend performance, collecting Rs 22.05 crore net in India across its second Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The second weekend has provided a timely boost for Jana Nayagan. After witnessing the usual weekday slowdown, the film bounced back strongly on Saturday before registering another healthy increase on Sunday. This upward trend suggests that audience interest remains intact despite the film entering its second week.

If the momentum continues through the week, Jana Nayagan is expected to add more milestones to its already impressive box office journey.