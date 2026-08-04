Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde’s film holds strong on second Monday but falls short of Leo

Jana Nayagan has maintained its hold at the box office even after entering its second week. On Day 12, the Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer continued to attract audiences while moving closer to another major milestone.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 12 (PC: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Jana Nayagan continue to remain in the spotlight as the film completes 12 days at the box office. After a strong opening and a successful second weekend, the real test was whether the political action drama could maintain its pace during the second Monday. The film has already built a strong presence among Vijay’s fans, with audiences turning up in theatres even after the initial release rush. While collections have naturally slowed compared to the first few days, Jana Nayagan is still showing steady performance across different markets. The latest box office updates reveal how much Jana Nayagan has performed on Day 12 and whether it has managed to keep its momentum alive in the crucial second week.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 12

Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical journey on Day 12 with a steady performance despite facing the usual weekday slowdown. On Day 5, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 3.85 crore which now makes net India collection to Rs 179.45 crore. The film witnessed a drop compared to the weekend numbers, but it managed to maintain a consistent flow of audiences in several regions.

Jana Nayagan is yet to surpass the record set by Vijay’s previous blockbuster, Leo starring Trisha Krishnan which earned Rs 4.45 crore net, taking its total India collection to Rs 307.90 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer has been one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year 2026, and its fan following has played an important role in keeping collections stable beyond the opening period. The overall occupancy on Day 12 for Jana Nayagan was 28.24%. It started with 18.77% – morning shows, 29.15% – afternoon shows, 37.69% evening shows, and concluded with 26.47% – night shows.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 12

On the global front, Jana Nayagan has achieved an impressive milestone by crossing the Rs 301.35 crore mark worldwide. The film’s overseas performance has contributed significantly to its overall box office journey.

Jana Nayagan has performed well among international audiences, especially in regions where Vijay enjoys a strong following. The combination of his popularity, the film’s political action theme, and the hype around it being one of his major releases has helped drive worldwide numbers.

Although the pace has slowed after the opening week, the film continues to add numbers and remains among the big Tamil box office performers of recent times.

Has Jana Nayagan managed to stay strong during its second Monday test?

The second Monday is often considered an important indicator of a film’s long-term box office strength. For Jana Nayagan, the challenge was to maintain audience interest after completing its second weekend.

The film has managed to pass this stage with a steady hold rather than witnessing a sharp fall. While the daily earnings are lower compared to the opening days, the continued theatre presence shows that Vijay’s film still has audience support. The film is now on the path to add further numbers and strengthen its final box office total.