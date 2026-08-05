Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film crosses Rs 300 crore globally, despite weekday dip in 2nd week

Jana Nayagan may have entered its second week, but audiences are still turning up for Thalapathy Vijay's final film. While collections have naturally eased on weekdays, the film has comfortably crossed another major box office milestone both in India and overseas.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 13 (PC: IMDb)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to enjoy a successful run in cinemas nearly two weeks after its release. Like most big-ticket releases, the film has witnessed a very expected slowdown during the weekdays, but its overall performance remains impressive. Backed by strong support in Tamil Nadu fans and steady overseas business, the political action drama directed by H Vinoth has managed to achieve another significant feat at the box office. As its theatrical run continues, the film has once again shown why it remains one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year 2026. Take a look at Jana Nayagan Day 13 box office collection in India and worldwide.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 13

Jana Nayagan added an estimated Rs 2.10 crore to its India net collection on Day 13, taking its total India net collection to around Rs 181.55 crore net and India gross collections to Rs 211.74 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Tuesday decline was expected after the healthy second-weekend jump, but the film has continued to attract audiences across key markets, particularly Tamil Nadu.

Jana Nayagan had an overall theater occupancy of 21.17% on Day 13, with the highest occupancy during evening shows at 27.31%. The rest of the day with morning shows – 15%, afternoon shows – 19.7%, and night shows – 20.5%, reported Sacnilk.

Although weekday numbers are lower than its opening week, the film has maintained a respectable hold at the box office. Trade analysts believe its strong first week has given it enough momentum to remain steady until the next major release arrives. Occupancy across evening and night shows also remained encouraging in several centres.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 13

The Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest Tamil films of 2026 so far, according to Sacnilk. Overseas markets have continued to contribute significantly, while Tamil Nadu remains the biggest driving force behind its domestic success.

Despite the daily weekday drop, the worldwide numbers suggest film’s strong theatrical performance. The milestone also reflects Vijay’s enduring popularity, especially as Jana Nayagan is being promoted as his farewell film before entering full-time politics.

Can Jana Nayagan finish its 2nd week theatrical run on high note?

With the second weekend now behind it, all eyes are on how Jana Nayagan performs through the remainder of its theatrical run. A stable hold over the coming weekdays could help the film add more to its already impressive total before fresh releases arrive in cinemas.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and an ensemble cast. Strong word of mouth, Vijay’s star power and repeat audience support have played an important role in keeping the film’s box office journey alive well into its second week.