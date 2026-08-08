Jana Nayagan box office collection day 16: Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde’s film enters 3rd week despite drop in earnings, globally crosses Rs 300 crore

Jana Nayagan has entered its third week at the box office, but the pace has started to slow. Here’s how much Thalapathy Vijay’s final film earned on Day 16 and where its worldwide total stands.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 16 (PC: IMDb)

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Jana Nayagan has completed 16 days at the box office, and the film is now well into its third week of theatrical run. After a strong start and a steady second week, the political action drama has started seeing a more noticeable dip in daily collections. Still, the film has managed to keep adding to its overall total, giving its makers another reason to watch the numbers closely over the coming days. So, how did Jana Nayagan perform on Day 16, and where does its worldwide collection currently stand? Here’s the latest box office update.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 16

Jana Nayagan saw a drop in its domestic earnings on the 16th day of its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the Vijay-led film collected around Rs 1.18 crore net in India on Day 16. This marks a decline of about 26.2% compared with the Rs 1.60 crore it reportedly earned on Day 15.

The film had collected Rs 153.55 crore during its first week and added another Rs 31.60 crore in its second week, taking its India net total to Rs 186.33 crore before the Day 16 earnings were added.

With another day of collections added, Jana Nayagan is now estimated to have crossed the Rs 186 crore mark in India net. While the daily figures are considerably lower than the film’s opening-week numbers, it is still managing to draw audiences in its third week.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 16

On the worldwide front, Jana Nayagan continues to maintain a strong overall tally. According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide collection at around Rs 308.76 crore. The film had already crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide before reaching Day 16, and its third-week run is now about how much further it can push that figure.

The pace is clearly slower than during the opening days, but Vijay’s popularity, particularly among overseas audiences, has helped the film maintain a decent worldwide total.

Jana Nayagan enters third week at box office

Jana Nayagan has now entered its third week in theatres, and the numbers show a film settling into the later stage of its theatrical run. The drop in daily earnings was expected as the film moved further away from its release, especially with newer titles competing for screens and audiences.

Despite the slowdown, the film has already crossed the Rs 215 crore mark in India gross and continues to add to its worldwide tally. For Vijay, Jana Nayagan also carries added significance as his final film before his full-time political career.

The coming weekend will be important to see whether the film manages to pick up again or continues at its current pace.