Jana Nayagan box office collection day 18: Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde film records 41% weekend growth, India net collection climbs to Rs…

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run on Day 18 with a noticeable jump in collections. The Vijay starrer has now crossed Rs 317 crore mark worldwide.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 18 (PC: Instagram)

Jana Nayagan is still drawing audiences in its third week, with Thalapathy Vijay’s film getting a much-needed boost over the weekend. After a relatively slower run through the weekdays, the film picked up pace on its 18th day, with 3rd Sunday bringing a noticeable rise in collections. The latest numbers suggest that Vijay’s final theatrical release is still finding support from audiences even after more than two weeks in cinemas. The film has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark worldwide and continues to add to its total as it enters the latter part of its theatrical run. With its third weekend now coming to an end, all eyes are on how far Jana Nayagan can push its worldwide collection in the days ahead. Take a look at how much Jana Nayagan earned on Day 18.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 18

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has managed to pick up pace again as it enters its third weekend at the box office. After a slower run during the weekdays, the film recorded a noticeable jump on its 18th day in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected around Rs 3.60 crore in India on Day 18 which takes the total India net collection to Rs 192.30 crore. This was a 41.2% rise compared with the previous day, showing that the film still has some pull among audiences, particularly during the weekend.

The theatre occupancy on its third Sunday was 50.96%, indicating that Vijay’s fan base continues to support the film even after more than two weeks of its theatrical run

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 18

Jana Nayagan has now crossed an impressive Rs 317 crore worldwide after 18 days in theatres. According to Sacnilk’s latest estimates, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 224.03 crore gross in India, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 93.15 crore.

Released on July 23, 2026, Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and stars C. Joseph Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Jana Nayagan had a strong start at the box office but witnessed fluctuations as it moved through its second and third weeks. It has continued to benefit from Vijay’s strong fan following, particularly in the Tamil Nadu market.

Jana Nayagan’s 3rd weekend performance

The third weekend has given Jana Nayagan a good boost at the box office. The film had been showing slower growth during the weekdays, but Sunday brought a clear improvement in collections.

Jana Nayagan’s Day 18 figure, which is Rs 3.60 crore, is particularly significant because it represents a 41.2% jump from Day 17. While the pace is naturally lower compared with the film’s opening weeks, the weekend growth suggests that Vijay’s final film continues to find an audience in theatres.

Whether Jana Nayagan can maintain its momentum in the coming days will depend largely on weekday occupancy and competition from other releases.