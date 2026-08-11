Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 19: Vijay’s film fails 3rd Monday test, records its lowest earnings amid competition from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run, but the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer witnessed a noticeable drop on its third Monday. Here’s a look at Jana Nayagan Day 19 box-office performance and worldwide total.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 19 (PC: IMDb)

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Jana Nayagan has now entered the later part of its theatrical run, and the numbers are beginning to show the usual weekday slowdown. After getting some relief over the third weekend, H Vinoth’s directed film saw a clear dip on 3rd Monday. While the latest figure may not look as impressive as its earlier days, the film has already built up a decent total worldwide. So, where does Jana Nayagan stand after 19 days, and how much did it add on its third Monday? Here is a look at Jana Nayagan’s latest box-office update.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 19

Jana Nayagan recorded a sharp fall in collections on Day 19, which was its third Monday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 0.75 crore net in India on Day 19, with collections tracked across 1,976 shows. This took its India net total to Rs 193.05 crore, while the India gross collection stand at Rs 224.89 crore.

The film had a stronger third weekend, with Sunday giving its theatrical run a small boost. Monday, however, brought the expected weekday slowdown as fewer audiences headed to cinemas.

Jana Nayagan is also facing competition from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC and Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju which released on August 7, 2026.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 19

Despite the slower pace in India, Jana Nayagan continues to hold a strong worldwide total. As per Sacnilk’s latest figures, the film has collected Rs 318.09 crore globally and added around Rs 93.20 crore from overseas markets.

That worldwide total remains the biggest talking point as the film moves deeper into its theatrical run. With the overseas contribution continuing to support the overall tally, Jana Nayagan has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office.

Jana Nayagan sees its lowest numbers on 3rd Monday

The third Monday has clearly emerged as one of the quietest days of Jana Nayagan’s theatrical journey so far. Still, one slow Monday does not take away from the film’s overall run. Jana Nayagan has already crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide and continues to draw audiences in selected markets.

The drop comes amid growing competition from newer releases, including DC and Korean Kanakaraju, which are also drawing audiences to cinemas. While Jana Nayagan continues to add to its overall tally, the latest figures suggest that maintaining momentum during weekdays is becoming increasingly challenging for the Vijay-starrer.

For now, we need to see how the film performs during the coming weekdays. If it manages to maintain decent occupancy, Vijay’s final theatrical outing before his full-time political career could continue adding to its worldwide total in the days ahead.