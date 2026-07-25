Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller witnesses massive drop, joins Rs 100 crore club worldwide

Jana Nayagan achieved a major worldwide box office milestone by entering the Rs 100 crore club, even as its second-day collections saw a massive decline. Here's a detailed look at the film's Day 2 earnings and global performance.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay‘s much-awaited action thriller Jana Nayagan has continued its theatrical run with a mixed response at the box office. The film, which is widely believed to be Vijay’s final movie before entering full-time politics, released in theatres on July 23. While it enjoyed a powerful opening on day one thanks to huge fan anticipation, the momentum slowed sharply on the second day after mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences. Despite the noticeable decline, the film has still managed to post impressive overall numbers. Strong collections from Tamil Nadu and overseas markets have helped the movie comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within just two days of release.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 2

Directed by H. Vinoth Jana Nayagan opened with an impressive Rs 42.70 crore net collection in India on day one. The opening was driven mainly by the Tamil version which earned Rs 36.50 crore net while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2.75 crore and the Hindi version collected Rs 1.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk the film witnessed a significant fall on its second day. On its first Friday the action thriller earned Rs 21.15 crore net across 12,190 shows registering a drop of around 50.5 percent from its opening-day collections. With this the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 63.85 crore while the domestic gross collection stands at nearly Rs 75 crore.

The second-day earnings were led by the Tamil version which collected Rs 17.95 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 1.85 crore while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.35 crore. Even with the sharp decline the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within two days supported by a strong overseas performance.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer joins Rs 100 crore club

Jana Nayagan has also achieved historic feat as it has entered Rs 100 crore club on Day 2. It netted Rs 21.15 crore from 12,190 shows, a 50.5% drop from Day 1’s Rs 42.70 crore. India gross stands at Rs 75.00 crore and net at Rs 63.85 crore. Overseas added Rs 10.00 crore, taking overseas gross to Rs 37.50 crore which makes worldwide gross stands at Rs 112.50 crore.

Day 1 collections received a massive boost

The film recorded excellent business on its opening day with Tamil Nadu emerging as the biggest contributor. The state generated nearly Rs 24 crore in domestic gross collections. Karnataka followed with around Rs 11.25 crore while Kerala contributed Rs 5.52 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added close to Rs 4 crore and the remaining collections came from other regions across India.

The grand release was celebrated by Vijay fans across several cities. Popular theatres in Chennai witnessed festive scenes with laser shows cultural performances drum beats dancing and loud cheers during the first-day-first-show screenings. Actor Ravi Mohan was also seen joining fans in celebrating Vijay’s release. However the festive atmosphere did not completely translate into sustained box office momentum as audience reactions remained divided after the first day.

Mixed reviews for Thalapathy Vijay’s film affect box office momentum

Although the film opened strongly because of Vijay’s massive fan following the mixed word of mouth appears to have affected its second-day business. Many viewers appreciated the action sequences and Vijay’s screen presence while others felt the storytelling and screenplay did not meet expectations. The drop in collections reflects the impact of audience feedback despite the film enjoying a record-breaking start.

About Jana Nayagan

H. Vinoth‘s Jana Nayagan follows the story of Vetri played by Vijay who is serving a prison sentence for an undisclosed crime. The story takes a dramatic turn when the dangerous John Himmler played by Bobby Deol enters the picture leading to an intense confrontation packed with action and emotional moments.

The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and several other actors in important roles. Originally scheduled for release in January the film was delayed by a few months because of issues related to the Central Board of Film Certification before finally arriving in theatres.