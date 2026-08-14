Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 22: Vijay Thalapathy’s farewell film enters 4th week despite slowdown, India net collection stands at Rs…

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run as Thalapathy Vijay’s film enters its fourth week. Here’s how the film performed on Day 22 and where its India and worldwide collections stand.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 22 (PC: IMDb)

Jana Nayagan has now entered its fourth week at the box office, and the film’s theatrical run is beginning to settle into a slower phase. The film holds a historic significance for all the cinema lovers as this film is the final cinematic appearance of Thalapathy Vijay before his permanent entry into full-time politics. After recording stronger numbers during its opening weeks, the Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is now seeing fewer shows and lower box office numbers in several centres. Even so, the film continues to add to its overall tally and has managed to maintain a presence in cinemas. With its worldwide run also remaining steady, the focus is now on how much further Jana Nayagan can go before its theatrical journey comes to an end.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 22

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has now entered the fourth week of its theatrical run, but the film is still adding to its box office total. After a strong opening and steady collection through the first three weeks, the pace has naturally slowed down as the number of shows has reduced across several centres.

As per Sacnilk estimates, Jana Nayagan has collected around Rs 0.67 crore in India net on Day 22. With the latest figures, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 195.02 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 227.14 crore.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 22

The worldwide numbers continue to give the film something to celebrate. Jana Nayagan has earned Rs 319.57 crore worldwide by Day 22. The film recorded a small 3.1% rise compared with the previous day, according to the latest tracking.

The overseas market has played an important role in pushing the film past the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. Now let’s see how much further the film can go before its theatrical run comes to an end.

Jana Nayagan enters fourth week

Entering the fourth week is a significant stage for any film, especially when daily collections begin to settle into lower numbers. Despite the slowdown, Jana Nayagan continues to have a presence in cinemas.

The film had a particularly strong run during its opening weeks. It also benefited from the huge hype surrounding Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career. That factor has kept the movie in the spotlight well beyond its opening weekend.

Now, the focus is on its final total. With the India net collection nearing Rs 195 crore and the worldwide gross soon crossing Rs 320 crore, Jana Nayagan still has some ground to cover in its fourth week. Whether it can maintain its pace over the coming days will determine where its theatrical journey finally ends.