Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film bounces back with 34.8% growth, inches closer to Rs 100 crore India net

Jana Nayagan enjoyed a healthy turnaround at the box office on Day 3 as the film bounced back after a noticeable second-day drop. Strong weekend footfall helped Vijay's farewell film regain momentum, pushing its worldwide total beyond a major milestone.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 3 (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film continued its theatrical run with renewed momentum on its first Saturday. After witnessing fluctuations in its opening days, the film managed to draw audiences back to theatres, creating a buzz around its weekend performance. The latest box office figures have added a new dimension to the film’s journey, with fans closely tracking whether Vijay’s farewell film can achieve another major milestone. With strong audience interest and Vijay’s massive fan following driving footfalls, Jana Nayagan remains one of the most awaited Tamil releases of the year. Read on to know Jana Nayagan Day 3 box office collection, occupancy details, and how much Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film has earned so far.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 3

After witnessing a sharp decline on Friday, Jana Nayagan returned to form on its third day in cinemas. The Saturday boost of 34.8% gave the film fresh momentum, with audiences turning up in larger numbers across Tamil Nadu and several other key markets. The weekend effect appears to have worked in the film’s favour, helping it recover from the post-opening slowdown.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected around Rs 28.50 crore net in India on Day 3, taking its three-day India net total to Rs 92.35 crore. The strong Saturday performance represents a healthy jump over Friday’s earnings and puts the film within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore net mark in India.

Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 61.04% on Day 3, with morning shows at 42.92%, afternoon shows at 59.31%, evening shows at 67%, and night shows witnessing the highest occupancy of 74.92%, as reported by Sacnilk.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 3

Jana Nayagan has also maintained a solid run overseas, adding to its impressive worldwide total. Sacnilk reports Jana Nayagan has crossed Rs 171 crore gross worldwide by the end of Day 3, making it one of the fastest Tamil releases of the year to reach the milestone.

International markets, particularly those with a strong Tamil audience, have continued to contribute significantly. Combined with its domestic collections, the overseas performance has helped the film comfortably move beyond the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark before completing its opening weekend.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection: Rs 171.84 crore

Jana Nayagan overseas collection: Rs 63.50 crore

Jana Nayagan net India collection: Rs 92.35 crore

Jana Nayagan India gross collection: Rs 108.34 crore

Jana Nayagan sees growth after massive dip

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan sees growth after massive dip

Like many big-ticket releases, Jana Nayagan experienced a sizeable drop on its second day after opening to huge numbers. However, the film managed to reverse that trend on Saturday with a noticeable increase in collections.

The rise in earnings reflects improved occupancy throughout the day, especially during evening shows. Weekend family audiences, along with Vijay’s loyal fan base, helped drive the growth, ensuring the film stayed on a healthy box office track.

With Sunday being one of the strongest days for theatrical business, the film is expected to post another solid number before entering the weekday test. If it continues to hold well, Jana Nayagan could comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore India net milestone early in its run.