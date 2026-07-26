Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4 prediction: Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller set for major jump; can it reach Rs 150 crore club?

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run with expectations of a strong boost during the weekend. The action-packed entertainer featuring Thalapathy Vijay is likely to see improved numbers as more audiences head to theatres.

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Thalapathy Vijay's action entertainer eyes strong Sunday growth (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s most-awaited Jana Nayagan arrived in theatres with massive excitement among fans who celebrated the release with grand shows and packed cinemas. The action-thriller opened to a strong response and recorded impressive numbers during its first two days. However, the film witnessed a slowdown on day two after the huge opening rush. The movie bounced back on its third day and gained momentum again. Now, as the film enters its first Sunday, expectations are high for another major jump. The biggest question remains whether Jana Nayagan can reach the Rs 150 crore club at the Indian box office.

Jana Nayagan day 4 collection shows strong weekend recovery

Jana Nayagan continued its steady box office performance on day four by registering growth compared to the previous day. According to the latest figures from Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 32 crore net in India on its fourth day. This marks a growth of around 10.7 per cent from the previous day’s net collection of Rs 28.90 crore.

The film earned this amount across 12,080 shows on day four, taking its total India net collection to Rs 124.75 crore. The overall India gross collection of Jana Nayagan has reached Rs 145.98 crore so far.

The film has also maintained a strong performance in overseas markets. Jana Nayagan collected Rs 10 crore from international markets on its fourth day, pushing its overseas gross collection to Rs 71.50 crore. With this addition, the worldwide gross collection of the film has reached Rs 217.48 crore.

First Sunday expected to bring bigger growth for Thalapathy Vijay starrer

The first Sunday is considered an important day for Jana Nayagan as weekend audiences are expected to increase its earnings further. After facing a drop on the second day, the film showed signs of recovery on the third day and continued its upward movement on day four.

The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 71.44 per cent on day four. The morning shows registered 59.23 per cent occupancy while afternoon shows witnessed 76.62 per cent occupancy. The evening shows recorded the highest response with 78.46 per cent occupancy, indicating strong audience interest during peak hours. The Sunday performance could decide how quickly the film reaches its next major box office milestone.

Can Jana Nayagan reach Rs 150 crore club after day 4?

With its day four collection, Jana Nayagan has moved closer to the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film has collected Rs 124.75 crore net in India so far and requires around Rs 25 crore more to enter the milestone club.

Considering the strong weekend response and continued support from Vijay’s fan base, the action-thriller has a good chance of achieving the Rs 150 crore milestone in the coming days. The upcoming collections will determine how quickly the film crosses this target.

Jana Nayagan story and star cast details

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is being seen as a significant film in Thalapathy Vijay’s career as it marks his final acting project before focusing on his political journey as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The movie follows Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who takes responsibility for training his foster daughter Viji to become a strong and determined individual while helping her deal with the emotional scars of her past.

The film features Vijay in the lead role with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist John Himler. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain in important roles.