Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay’s film beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar lifetime worldwide total in just five days

Jana Nayagan has successfully cleared its crucial Monday test at the box office. While collections saw the expected weekday drop, Vijay's final film continues its dream run worldwide, crossing Rs 200 crore mark in just five days.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 5 (PC: IMDb)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to enjoy a remarkable run at the box office despite witnessing its first major weekday slowdown. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the action drama starring C Joseph Vijay (Thalapathy Vijay), Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles remained the audience’s top choice on Monday, proving that the buzz around the actor’s farewell film is far from over. From the moment it was announced, Jana Nayagan became one of the most awaited Tamil releases, with fans celebrating every update and theatres witnessing a festival-like atmosphere during its opening days. Although Day 5 collections dipped from the weekend’s highs, the film has comfortably crossed another major milestone worldwide. Here’s a look at how Jana Nayagan performed on its fifth day.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 5

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 10.15 crore (India net) on Day 5. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 134.90 crore after five days in theatres.

On Day 5, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 32.65%. The morning shows had 24.62% occupancy, followed by 29.54% in the afternoon, 40.15% in the evening, and 36.31% at night.

The first Monday drop was expected after the film’s massive opening weekend. Even so, the collections remain impressive for a weekday, indicating that audience interest has stayed strong. Occupancy improved during the evening and night shows, especially in Tamil Nadu, where Vijay has a massive fan following.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, has benefited from positive fan response, repeat viewership, and the emotional appeal of being Vijay’s final film before stepping away from cinema.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 5

Jana Nayagan continues to dominate globally. As per Sacnilk estimates, the film has collected approximately Rs 157.74 crore gross in India and Rs 75.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to around Rs 233.24 crore in just five days.

Crossing the Rs 200 crore mark within its opening weekend itself was a major achievement, and by doing this it has also surpassed Sikandar’s starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 184.89 crore.

Did Jana Nayagan clear Monday box office test?

Yes, Jana Nayagan appears to have passed its crucial Monday test despite witnessing the expected drop in collections after a blockbuster opening weekend. The film earned Rs 10.15 crore on Day 5, a decent weekday figure that reflects sustained audience interest.

While the numbers were lower than Sunday’s haul, the film continued to attract movie lovers, particularly during evening and night shows. Trade observers believe the film’s steady Monday performance is a positive sign for its box office journey, with all eyes now on how it performs through the rest of the week.

If it maintains a steady hold during the weekdays, Vijay’s farewell film could achieve even bigger milestones before completing its theatrical run.