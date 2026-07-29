Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Thalapathy Vijay’s final film witnesses massive drop, fails to join Rs 150 crore club

Jana Nayagan experienced its biggest drop so far on Day 6 as weekday trends began to affect collections. While the film remained one of the top performers at the box office, it narrowly missed entering the Rs 150 crore club in India.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay‘s Jana Nayagan opened in cinemas with tremendous buzz as it marks the actor’s final film before stepping into full-time politics as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The political action drama enjoyed a strong start at the box office, driven by Vijay’s massive fan following and the emotional value attached to his farewell film. However, as the first week progressed, the film witnessed a steady decline in collections. Mixed reactions from audiences and critics appear to have impacted its weekday performance, making it difficult for the film to maintain its opening momentum and delaying its entry into the Rs 150 crore club in India.

Day 6 box office collection sees sharp decline

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 8 crore net in India on its sixth day. This marks a 24.9 percent drop from Monday’s Rs 10.65 crore collection, making it one of the film’s biggest single-day declines so far. With this, the movie’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 143.40 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 167.57 crore.

The film was screened across 10,413 shows nationwide on Tuesday. Despite the wide release, the weekday slowdown continued to affect footfalls, preventing the film from crossing the Rs 150 crore net mark during its first week.

Occupancy reflects weekday slowdown

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 25.73 percent on Day 6. Morning shows registered 19.08 percent occupancy, which improved to 22.69 percent during the afternoon. Evening shows saw a better response with 31.15 percent, while night shows maintained 30 percent occupancy.

Although evening and night shows remained relatively stable, the overall trend highlighted the expected decline after the opening weekend. Compared to Sunday’s impressive occupancy, Tuesday’s figures reflected a noticeable drop in audience turnout.

First-week collection trend of Vijay starrer

Jana Nayagan began its theatrical journey with an impressive Rs 42.70 crore opening day collection. Collections dropped to Rs 21.15 crore on Friday before recovering over the weekend with Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday. However, the momentum slowed significantly from Monday onwards. The film collected Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5 before falling further to Rs 8 crore on Tuesday.

The latest collection is more than 81 percent lower than its opening day earnings, highlighting the challenge of sustaining weekday business despite the strong initial response.

Worldwide collection remains impressive

Even with the domestic slowdown, the film continues to perform well internationally. On Day 6, Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 3 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 78.50 crore. With domestic and international earnings combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 246.07 crore, keeping it among the biggest Tamil releases of the year.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final appearance as an actor before entering politics. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain in key roles.

Before its release, the film faced multiple hurdles, including delays related to CBFC certification and leaked footage that later spread online in HD quality. Following the release, the makers organised a success meet in Chennai where director H. Vinoth revealed that six scenes had been removed from the theatrical version. The director confirmed that these deleted scenes will be added to the film’s prints from next week, giving audiences another reason to revisit theatres.