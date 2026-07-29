Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7 prediction: Vijay’s farewell film enters Rs 250 crore club despite weekday slowdown

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film continues its impressive run at the box office despite a noticeable dip. The political action thriller's next move will be to enter Rs 300 crore.

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Jana Nayagan (PC: IMDb)

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues its successful run at the box office despite witnessing the expected weekday slowdown. The political action thriller, which marks Vijay’s final film before he shifts his full focus to politics, has remained one of the biggest attractions in cinemas since its release on July 23. With strong support from fans across Tamil Nadu and overseas markets, the film has crossed the Rs 250 crore worldwide gross milestone.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has earned around Rs 2.98 crore net in India on Day 7 (live figures), taking its total India net collection to Rs 146.38 crore. The film’s India gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 172.09 crore, while the overseas gross has reached Rs 78.50 crore, pushing the worldwide gross total to Rs 250 crore (live).

Jana Nayagan box office collection (India net)

Day 1: Rs 42.70 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 28.90 crore

Day 4: Rs 32.00 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.65 crore

Day 6: Rs 8.00 crore

Day 7 (live): Rs 2.98 crore

Total India net (live): Rs 146.38 crore

On Day 6, the Tamil version continued to dominate collections with Rs 6.15 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.25 crore and the Telugu version added Rs 0.60 crore. Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor, followed by Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

Currently running across 7,744 shows nationwide, the H. Vinoth directorial has maintained a steady theatrical presence despite the usual weekday decline.

Jana Nayagan director confirms deleted scenes will be added

At the film’s success meet in Chennai, director H. Vinoth revealed that six scenes were removed from the theatrical version before release. He announced that these deleted sequences will be added back to the film from next week, giving audiences another reason to revisit theatres.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final appearance on the big screen before entering full-time politics. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain in key roles. Backed by strong fan support and emotional farewell celebrations, the film continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office and is set to achieve another major milestone by entering the ₹250 crore worldwide club.