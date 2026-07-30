Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde’s film surpasses Suriya’s Karuppu first week record, despite midweek slowdown

Jana Nayagan continues to attract audiences in its first week despite the usual weekday slowdown. While collections dipped on Day 7, Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited farewell film has comfortably crossed a major worldwide milestone. Here's a look at Jana Nayagan's latest box office numbers.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 7 (PC: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Jana Nayagan has completed its first week in cinemas and continues to enjoy a solid run at the box office. Like most big releases, the film has started slowing down during the weekdays, but its overall performance remains strong. Fans have continued to turn up in theatres, helping the political action drama maintain steady collections despite a noticeable midweek dip. The film, which marks Vijay’s farewell from acting, opened to massive expectations. Seven days later, it has already crossed an important milestone worldwide, proving that audience interest remains high. While the coming weekend will be crucial, the first-week numbers suggest that Jana Nayagan has delivered a successful theatrical run so far.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 7

Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 6.10 crore net in India on Day 7, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a drop of nearly 23% drop from Tuesday’s collections, which is considered a normal trend during weekdays. The overall occupancy for Day 7 was 20.75%, with morning shows recording 16.62% occupancy, afternoon shows at 19.23%, evening shows at 24.38%, and night shows witnessing 22.77% occupancy.

Despite the fall, the film continues to hold well in Tamil Nadu, where it remains the biggest contributor to its overall earnings. The Tamil version has continued to perform better than its dubbed versions, while occupancy in several key centres has remained stable throughout the week.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection day 7

Jana Nayagan has now crossed Rs 255.63 crore at the worldwide box office after seven days in theatres, according to Sacnilk. The impressive total includes earnings from both domestic and overseas markets, where Vijay continues to enjoy a loyal fan following.

Although weekday collections have slowed, the worldwide figures remain encouraging. The film is now steadily moving towards the Rs 300 crore mark, a milestone that many trade analysts believe is achievable if it records a healthy second weekend.

Jana Nayagan surpasses Suriya’s Karuppu first week box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has surpassed Suriya’s Karuppu in the first-week box office battle. The Vijay starrer has recorded an impressive Rs 149.57 crore India collection in its opening week, while Karuppu earned Rs 113.85 crore during the same period. With a lead of around Rs 35.72 crore, Jana Nayagan has emerged as the bigger first-week performer, highlighting Vijay’s massive fan following and strong theatrical pull.

All eyes are now on the second weekend, which could give the film another strong push at the Indian and global box office.