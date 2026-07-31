Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film earns nearly Rs 4 crore, worldwide total climbs to…

Jana Nayagan continues to perform well at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. The Vijay starrer has crossed a major milestone in India while its worldwide earnings continue to climb. Here's a look at Jana Nayagan Day 8 collection in India and worldwide.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/jana-nayagan-box-office-collection-day-8-thalapathy-vijay-farewell-film-worldwide-total-climbs-to-rs-255-crore-8488778/ Copy

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8 (PC: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Jana Nayagan has managed to keep its box office journey on track even after completing its first week in cinemas. While it was expected to slow down during the weekdays, the action drama has continued to attract audiences, helping it add another solid day to its overall tally. The film entered theatres amid massive expectations, with fans eager to watch as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political journey. Since its release, the film has enjoyed a strong opening and good weekend numbers. Although collections have naturally dropped a bit during the weekdays, the latest figures suggest the film is still maintaining a healthy run. So, how much did Jana Nayagan earn on its eighth day? Here’s a detailed look at Jana Nayagan’s latest box office performance.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8

Jana Nayagan collected around Rs 3.98 crore on Day 8 across India along with a drop of 34% from previous day collection, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s India net collection has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, making it one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year so far.

On Day 8, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 21.58%, with morning shows at 16.54%, afternoon shows at 19.77%, evening shows at 24.15%, and night shows leading at 25.85%, as per reported by Sacnilk.

The Day 8 figure reflects the usual weekday trend seen by most big-budget releases. After a strong opening weekend, collections often drop a little before picking up again during the second weekend if audience interest remains strong.

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 8

On the global front, Jana Nayagan has now grossed Rs 255.63 crore worldwide after eight days in theatres. Overseas contribution stands at Rs 81 crore, while the domestic market remains its biggest contributor.

Crossing the Rs 260 crore mark within just over a week is another big achievement for the Vijay starrer. The film had already crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide during its opening run, and it has continued to add to its total despite the expected weekday slowdown.

Can Jana Nayagan bounce back in the second weekend?

Now all eyes are on Jana Nayagan’s second weekend performance. A noticeable jump on Saturday and Sunday could give Jana Nayagan another strong boost and help it extend its successful theatrical run.

The coming days will also indicate how well the film sustains its momentum against new releases and whether positive word of mouth continues to draw audiences to cinemas.

For now, Jana Nayagan remains one of the strongest performers at the Tamil box office this year. With India net collections crossing Rs 150 crore and worldwide earnings reaching around Rs 260 crore by Day 8, the film continues to enjoy a solid run and has every chance of adding significantly to its lifetime total over the coming days.