Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster heads into second week, nears Rs 300 crore worldwide despite the drop

Jana Nayagan has completed nine days in theatres and continues to attract audiences despite a slowdown after its opening week. Here is the latest box office update, worldwide performance, and second-week journey of Vijay’s film - Jana Nayagan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/jana-nayagan-box-office-collection-day-9-thalapathy-vijays-blockbuster-heads-into-second-week-nears-rs-300-crore-worldwide-despite-the-drop-8489768/ Copy

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 9 (PC: IMDb)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has reached its ninth day at the box office, and the film is still managing to stay in the spotlight among fans. After a strong opening period, the movie has naturally witnessed a drop in daily collections as it moves further into its theatrical journey. Directed by H. Vinoth and featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegdein the lead role, Jana Nayagan arrived with huge expectations because of the actor’s massive fan following. The film’s first-week performance helped it create a strong position at the box office, and the focus impacted shows in certain areas. Despite these issues, Jana Nayagan has is now on how well it performs during the second week.

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 9

The action entertainer Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 3.55 crore in India on Day 9, which takes total India net collection Rs 157 crore, according to early trade Sacnilk. The film registered a minor 12.3% drop compared to its previous day. While the daily numbers have quite slowed compared to the first few days, the film has already built a solid base through its initial response and continues to draw audiences in several regions.

On Day 9, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 24.96%. The film started with 15.4% morning shows, 18.8% afternoon shows, 30.0% evening shows, and 35.5% night shows, as reported by Sacnilk

Jana Nayagan worldwide box office collection Day 9

On the worldwide front, Jana Nayagan has maintained a healthy pace after crossing major milestones during its first week. As of now, Jana Nayagan has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 268.45 crore and has earned Rs 85 crore from overseas, according to early trade Sacnilk.

The film’s overseas audience has also contributed significantly to its overall business, helping it maintain momentum beyond the domestic market.

Jana Nayagan enters 2nd week: Can Vijay’s film maintain momentum?

As Jana Nayagan enters its second week, the biggest challenge for the film is maintaining audience interest during regular weekdays. Many big releases see a noticeable drop after the first week, but strong fan support and weekend growth can help improve collections.

The upcoming days will decide whether the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer can add more numbers to its total collection and continue its successful theatrical journey. With limited competition in some markets, the film still has opportunities to attract more viewers.

The second week is always an important phase for any film, and Jana Nayagan will be looking to make the most of its continued presence in cinemas. The coming days will reveal how far the film can go in its theatrical run.