Jana Nayagan director breaks silence on political controversy around Vijay’s film: ‘No political attacks’

Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth revealed the title was chosen because the story revolves around democracy. He pointed out that the first poster described the protagonist as the "Torch Bearer of Democracy."

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Jana Nayagan (PC: Twitter)

As anticipation builds around Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, director H. Vinoth has addressed the growing discussion about the film’s political theme. He clarified that while the movie does feature politics, it is not aimed at criticising or targeting any political party or individual. In an interview with India Today, Vinoth said the film focuses on democracy, unity and working for the welfare of people. “There is direct politics in it, but it doesn’t target or criticize anyone. It talks about unity and working for the people,” he said.

The filmmaker also explained the meaning behind the title Jana Nayagan. According to him, the title was chosen because the story revolves around democracy. He pointed out that the first poster described the protagonist as the “Torch Bearer of Democracy.”

Responding to questions about Vijay’s hand-slash gesture shown in the trailer, Vinoth said it is an important part of the story. “It is necessary for the script. Watch the film first, and if you still feel it isn’t relevant, I’ll answer,” he added.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film before he shifts his complete focus to politics. The actor, who now serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was originally expected to release the film in January. However, the project was delayed for months due to CBFC certification. During the delay, parts of the film were also leaked online.

The action drama follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji and helps her overcome her fears by encouraging her to become strong and confident. The film has now received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its theatrical release.

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani and Sunil in key roles.