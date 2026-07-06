Jana Nayagan: Fake CBFC certificate sparks confusion over Vijay’s film certification -Check here

Social media was flooded with a fake CBFC certificate claiming Jana Nayagan had finally been awarded an 'A' certificate. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly discovered that it was an edited version of Leo's original censor certificate.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/jana-nayagan-fake-cbfc-certificate-sparks-confusion-over-vijays-film-certification-check-here-8466843/ Copy

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan (PC: IMDb)

A fake CBFC certificate claiming that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay‘s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan had finally received its censor clearance sent fans into a frenzy on Saturday. The forged document, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, falsely stated that the film had been awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reigniting speculation about its long-delayed release.

The fabricated certificate claimed that director H. Vinoth’s political action drama had been certified on Friday after a seven-month wait. It also listed a runtime of nearly three hours and detailed several alleged cuts and modifications, including muted expletives, toned-down violence, reduced bloodshed, and edits involving a character named “Collector Shanmugam.”

As the document gained traction online, many fans believed the film’s certification process had finally concluded. However, it was later confirmed that Jana Nayagan has not yet received its CBFC clearance, and the certificate circulating online was entirely fake.

Soon after, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the forged certificate had been cleverly modelled on the original CBFC certificate issued for Vijay’s 2023 blockbuster Leo. While the names, runtime and certification details had been altered, the overall layout and formatting remained identical to the Leo document.

The fan account that initially shared the image later admitted the mistake and issued a public apology on X, writing, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. The previously shared #JanaNayagan certificate was fake.”

Meanwhile, KVN Productions has remained silent on the controversy. The production house is still awaiting the film’s certification, although industry reports suggest that the CBFC’s decision could arrive sometime this week.

Jana Nayagan has been delayed due to…

Initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, Jana Nayagan has remained stuck in certification limbo for over seven months. Court documents revealed that the film was first submitted to the CBFC on December 19, 2025. After the examining committee recommended several modifications, the makers resubmitted the revised version in January. However, according to the production house, no final decision was communicated despite multiple follow-ups.

The CBFC later informed the court that an objection raised by one member of the examining committee led to the film being referred to a revising committee, significantly delaying the certification process. The matter eventually escalated into a legal battle between the filmmakers and the CBFC that lasted for nearly a month. The producers later withdrew their petition and agreed to have the film reviewed by the revising committee.

The delay was compounded in April when an HD print of the film leaked online before its official release. Authorities alleged that nearly 1.2 crore people watched the pirated version before it was taken down. Several arrests followed, including that of a freelance film editor accused of orchestrating the leak.

Although reports had suggested that Jana Nayagan might release around Vijay’s birthday in June, those plans never materialised due to the pending certification. Since then, Vijay has assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, making Jana Nayagan his long-awaited final film before his full-time political career. If the film receives its CBFC clearance in the coming days, industry insiders believe it could finally hit theatres later this month.