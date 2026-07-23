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Jana Nayagan hits theatres: Vijay fans turn cinema halls into DJ-like party zones across Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Bengaluru -Watch

Jana Nayagan hits theatres today: Thalapathy Vijay fans erupt in celebration, dance inside cinema halls across Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Watch the videos here.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: July 23, 2026, 8:42 AM IST
Jana Nayagan hits theatres: Vijay fans turn cinema halls into DJ-like party zones across Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Bengaluru -Watch
Fans celebrate Vijay's Jana Nayagan inside theatres

For Thalapathy Vijay fans, Jana Nayagan is more than just a movie release, it is an emotional farewell. As the actor’s final film hit theatres on July 23, cinema halls across India turned into celebration venues, with fans dancing, bursting into festivities and welcoming the film like a festival. Videos from several theatres surfaced on social media showing the massive excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan. Outside the Karpagam Complex in Coimbatore, fans were seen dancing to dhol beats, throwing colours in the air and cheering loudly as they celebrated the release of Vijay’s swansong.


The celebrations were not limited to Tamil Nadu. A viral clip from a theatre in Mumbai showed fans dancing inside the auditorium to the song Kacheri, proving that Vijay’s popularity extends far beyond the southern states.

Read more: Jana Nayagan cast fees: How much did Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and director earn for the film?


This video is from Bangalore, a response to Jana Nayagan movie title card. Watch

The unprecedented enthusiasm comes as Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s much-awaited return to the big screen and is being promoted as his final film before fully focusing on politics. The actor took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu earlier this year after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s victory in the Assembly elections, making the release even more significant for his supporters.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan released in cinemas on Thursday amid massive anticipation. The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain.

The film reached theatres after overcoming multiple delays and a prolonged certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite an online leak earlier this year, the excitement around the film remained unaffected.

With huge advance bookings and strong fan support, Jana Nayagan is expected to register one of the biggest openings of the year. The film also carries emotional significance for fans as it is being promoted as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political journey following his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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