Jana Nayagan OTT release date: Vijay’s film to premiere on Zee5 from…

Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay’s final film before he moves into politics full-time. For OTT release, the film will be available from THIS date.

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Jana Nayagan (PC: IMDb)

Fans of Vijay can now watch his much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, from the comfort of their homes. After a long and difficult journey to theatres, the H Vinoth-directed action drama is finally set to make its OTT debut.

When will Jana Nayagan release on OTT?

The makers have confirmed that Jana Nayagan will premiere on Zee5 on August 21. Zee5 Tamil announced the release date through an AI-generated teaser on Instagram. “Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5,” the platform wrote in the caption.

Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay’s final film before he moves into politics full-time. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 but faced a long delay after its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was held up.

After several months of uncertainty, the film finally reached theatres on July 23.

The movie features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.

The story follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, played by Vijay, who takes responsibility for helping Viji, portrayed by Mamitha Baiju, build a strong and independent life before she joins the Indian Army. His journey takes a dramatic turn when he comes face-to-face with his old enemy, John Himmler, played by Bobby Deol.

The film’s theatrical release was delayed after the CBFC reportedly raised objections to certain scenes. It was first screened before the examining committee in December 2025, with reports suggesting that changes were recommended before certification.

Jana Nayagan was later referred to a revising committee following complaints, adding to the delay. The prolonged certification process affected its release plans and distribution arrangements.

Vijay had also spoken about the delay, alleging a conspiracy surrounding the film. Meanwhile, an HD print of the movie was leaked online after its theatrical release, following which arrests were made.

With its OTT premiere now confirmed, Jana Nayagan is set to reach an even wider audience on August 21.