Jana Nayagan producer reacts to censor controversy, apologises to fans: ‘Vijay deserves a grand farewell’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, delays, controversies, and legal battles are nothing new. But sometimes, they can also stand as a major turning point in a superstar’s life. One such similar case happened with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, this film was not just another big-ticket release for Pongal but is being seen as a symbolic farewell to the actor’s long and celebrated film career as he prepares to enter full-time politics. However, the film’s journey to theatres has now been stalled by an “extremely difficult” legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), leaving fans, distributors, and exhibitors in uncertainty.

After this prolonged controversy, Producer Venkat K. Narayana of KVN Productions was quick to react and in his first statement since the controversy, he has now spoken up. Calling the entire process both emotionally and mentally exhausting, he also reiterated that Vijay “deserves the farewell he has earned” after decades of love from his fans.

A Film Caught Between Cinema and Politics

What was even more challenging was that this delay came at a sensitive time, especially with the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections and Vijay’s political entry through his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. Acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the release, he apologised to all those who had invested their trust in the project. The film stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, and its postponement has created a ripple effect across the industry.

Given the uncertainty, Venkat described the phase as deeply emotional. “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans,” he said.

What Happened with the CBFC?

Explaining the timeline, Venkat revealed that Jana Nayagan was initially cleared by the CBFC after the makers made the required changes. “The film was submitted to the CBFC on 18 December 2025, which was viewed by the examining committee. And on 22 December 2025, we received an email stating the film would be granted a UA 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the suggested changes and submitted the film,” he said.

However, things took an unexpected turn soon after.

The Revising Committee and Court Intervention

While waiting for formal certification, the makers were informed that the film had been referred to a revising committee. “A few days before our planned release, on 5 January 2026, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint. With the time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court,” said the producer.

After hearings on January 6 and 7, Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to grant clearance to Jana Nayagan on January 9. However, within hours, the certification board challenged it, and a division bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan granted an interim stay against the single judge’s verdict. The matter has now been posted for January 21.

The makers had originally planned to release the film on January 14.

Vijay’s Farewell That Fans Are Waiting For

In his video statement, Venkat described the situation as “extremely difficult” and emphasised that Vijay’s farewell deserves to be celebrated on the big screen. For fans, Jana Nayagan is more than a film; it is a final cinematic chapter before their beloved star transitions into politics.

As the legal battle continues, people have high expectations from Jana Nayagan.

