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Jana Nayagan release date announced after Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Jana Nayagan release date announced after Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Jana Nayagan is not just a film anymore, but has also become a symbol of the new political era beginning in Tamil Nadu. The producer shared the movie will be released in theatres within the next 14 days.

Vijay in Jana Nayagan (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay‘s final unreleased film, Jana Nayagan, recently landed in controversy after an HD version of the film was reportedly leaked online. Meanwhile, South superstar and newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has officially begun his political journey after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Amid the political buzz, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Jana Nayagan. The film, which was reportedly stuck in the censor certification process for a long time, is now finally set to hit theatres. During a media interaction in Chennai on May 10, 2026, the film’s producer Venkat K. Narayana shared a major update, revealing that Jana Nayagan will be released in theatres within the next 14 days.

Venkat K. Narayana stated that the CBFC certification process for Jana Nayagan is in its final stages and that discussions with the Central Board of Film Certification are currently underway. The film had reportedly been delayed for the past few months due to certification-related issues, leading to a long wait for fans. Earlier, Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release on June 4, 2026, but reports now suggest that the film may arrive in theatres as early as the last week of May.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay takes big call before assuming office, resigns from THIS assembly seat

Jana Nayagan remained in the news even after the online leak controversy

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has emerged as one of the most talked-about Tamil films in recent times. Last month, the movie also grabbed headlines after it became embroiled in an online leak controversy. However, despite the challenges and controversies, the makers are now fully focused on the film’s release. During a recent interaction, producer Venkat K. Narayana praised Thalapathy Vijay, calling him a highly disciplined person who always keeps his promises. According to the producer, Jana Nayagan is not just a film anymore, but has also become a symbol of the new political era beginning in Tamil Nadu.

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Vijay’s political and film journey has a special connection

The makers have also linked the film’s title to Thalapathy Vijay’s political image. They say that Vijay’s popularity among the public and his direct connection with the people make this film even more special. This is why there is a strong buzz around the film in Tamil Nadu.

Star cast of Jana Nayagan

The makers have also linked the title of Jana Nayagan to Thalapathy Vijay’s political image. According to them, Vijay’s immense popularity among the public and his strong connection with the people make the film even more special. This is one of the main reasons why there is such a huge buzz surrounding the movie in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay began a new chapter in his political career by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10, 2026. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a majority in the Assembly with the support of its allies.

Vijay’s appointment as Chief Minister has sparked reactions from both the film and political worlds. South superstars Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, R. Madhavan, and Rajinikanth have all extended their best wishes to him.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay fans go into celebration mode as Jana Nayagan title card calls TVK chief Tamil Nadu CM, video goes viral

Vijay’s last film will be very special for his fans

Thalapathy Vijay’s film career is widely believed to have come to an end following his full-fledged entry into politics. As a result, Jana Nayagan is being seen as his final film. This has made fans both emotional and excited about the project. Now, all eyes are on the movie’s official release date.

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