Jana Nayagan release: Vijay fans line up outside Chennai theatres; Singapore company gives half-day leave

Watch Videos: Jana Nayagan craze peaks as Vijay fans flock to theatres, Singapore sets new record with giant cut-out

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Jana Nayagan

With just hours left for the release of Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay fans are leaving no stone unturned to make his final film a grand celebration. From long queues outside theatres in Chennai to record-breaking displays in Singapore, the excitement surrounding the film has reached a fever pitch ahead of its July 23 release.

Fans Queue Up Outside Chennai Theatre

A reporter visited Chennai’s Rohini Theatre, where hundreds of Vijay fans gathered early in the morning despite the ticket counter being closed. Many were hoping to grab offline tickets for the first day, first show after being unable to book them online. One fan said, “Online tickets didn’t open for the first day first show. It opened only for the 12 pm shows.”



Another fan shared, “I’ve been waiting since 3 am and have been trying for the last couple of days.”



As reported by NDTV, the atmosphere outside the theatre was filled with celebrations as fans chanted Vijay’s name, danced, and eagerly waited for tickets. A Vijay lookalike, dressed in the actor’s iconic style, also drew attention. Speaking about the film, one fan said, “Earlier it used to be a Thalapathy film and now it’s a CM film.”

Singapore Celebrates Jana Nayagan’s Release

The celebrations are not limited to India. A Singapore-based movie update page on X revealed that a massive 5.5-metre cut-out of Vijay has been installed at My Cinemas Causeway Point, making it the tallest cut-out ever put up in Singapore for one of his films. The previous record of 5.1 metres was also set by Vijay’s GOAT.

The post congratulated the Singapore Thalapathy Vijay Fans Club for making the actor’s final first-day-first-show celebration a memorable one.

Singapore companies are gives employees half-day leave

Adding to the excitement, a Singapore-based company has reportedly given its employees a half-day leave on July 23 so they can watch Jana Nayagan on its opening day. According to a circular shared by the Singapore Thalapathy Vijay Fans Club, employees have been granted leave from 8 am to 12 pm to catch the film’s early shows.

Vijay’s Final Film Before Politics

Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Prakash Raj. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is being seen as a landmark release as it is expected to be Vijay’s final movie before he shifts his full focus to politics, making the release even more emotional for his fans.