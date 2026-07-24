Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s co-star Anandhi alleges makers removed her scenes from film, ‘Extremely upset, I was waiting…’

Anandhi's emotional reaction after discovering that her role was edited out of Jana Nayagan has sparked widespread discussion among fans.

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Anandhi opens up after her scenes are cut from Vijay's Jana Nayagan (PC: Twitter)

For many actors, getting an opportunity to appear alongside Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, is a dream that takes years to achieve. Tamil television actor Anandhi Ajay believed that dream had finally come true when she was cast in Jana Nayagan. She waited nearly one and a half years for the film’s release and hoped it would become a major milestone in her career. However, when she watched the final version, she discovered that every one of her scenes had been removed. The emotional moment left her in tears and her heartfelt video has now touched thousands of fans across social media.

Anandhi shares her disappointment

Speaking in an emotional video in Tamil, Anandhi explained how much the project meant to her. She revealed that she had never felt this heartbroken, even though scenes from her previous films had also been removed during editing.

“Although I have been acting in several films, many scenes of mine have been cut from them. I have not felt sad for that, but for Jana Nayagan, when the same thing happened, I felt extremely upset. This was my first signed film and I have been waiting for the release for the last one and a half years,” she shared, revealing that she had few scenes with Vijay himself.

She also spoke about fulfilling a lifelong dream by working with Vijay and how painful it was to see that opportunity disappear.

She further said, “I came to the film industry hoping to get an opportunity to work with Vijay sir. It was my dream. The film was amazing, especially with its women empowerment angle. Everyone should watch it. If Vijay is continuing to act, we can try further to get another role alongside him, but this is his last film. I went with all happiness to see my role on screen, but I didn’t expect that it would get edited out. I feel very unlucky.”

See viral video of Anandhi here

ஜனநாயகன் படத்தில் தான் நடிச்ச காட்சிகள் நீக்கப்பட்டதால்

நடிகை ஆனந்தி வருத்தம். அவங்களுக்கு புடிச்ச நடிகர் விஜய், இது அவரோட கடைசி படம் so இதுக்கு அப்பறம் நடிக்க முடியாது so அதான் வருதப்படுறாங்க. Deleted Scence இருந்தா release பண்ணுவாங்களா இல்லையான்னு தெரியலையே pic.twitter.com/VjZtqpUWjl — ⚡ ©️ (@Absolutlycinema) July 24, 2026

Video goes viral on social media

The emotional clip spread rapidly online with many fans expressing sympathy for Anandhi. Several users encouraged her to stay positive and reminded her that bigger opportunities could still come her way. Supportive messages flooded the comments section with fans praising her honesty and assuring her that one setback would not define her career. Many believed that her talent would eventually earn her more prominent roles in films and television.

Why Jana Nayagan meant so much?

According to Anandhi, she had been associated with the project for almost a year and had eagerly waited for the film’s release. She was especially excited because she had filmed scenes with Vijay, making it a career-defining moment in her eyes. Since Jana Nayagan is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before entering politics full-time, Anandhi felt she had lost a once-in-a-lifetime chance to appear alongside the superstar on the big screen.

Anandhi’s journey in the entertainment industry

Anandhi has built a strong presence in Tamil television through popular serials including Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna Kana Kaanum Kaalangal and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. Along with acting, she is also a trained classical dancer who has showcased her talent in reality shows such as Dance Jodi, Dance 3.0, Jodi No. 1 Seasons 6 and 7 and Maanada Mayilada Season 7. She made her recent appearances in Vishnu Vishal- Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gatta Kusthi 2 and the recent Suriya-Trisha Krishnan’s blockbuster Karuppu.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, stars Vijay as a former police officer who sets out to protect a young girl from an authoritarian extremist portrayed by Bobby Deol. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Upon its release on July 23, Jana Nayagan witnessed an overwhelming response from fans, with massive celebrations and strong box office collections driven by the excitement surrounding Vijay’s farewell film.