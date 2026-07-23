Jana Nayagan Twitter Review: It’s not about the story or direction; netizens celebrate Thalapathy Vijay and bid him farewell

Jana Nayagan wasn't just a theatrical release, it was an emotional goodbye to one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. Check the reactions here.

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Vijay in Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres today, July 23. If early reactions on X (Twitter) are anything to go by, fans didn’t walk into cinemas expecting a flawless story, they came to celebrate their favourite star one last time on the big screen. Social media is flooded with emotional reactions from moviegoers, many calling the film a “festival” rather than just a movie. Several fans admitted that Jana Nayagan may not be Vijay’s best film in terms of screenplay, but said that every whistle-worthy dialogue, action sequence and dance number became special because it marks the superstar’s final appearance as a lead actor before his full-time political journey.

One user wrote, “#JanaNayagan This is not Kesari. This is Biryani! One last dance by Thalapathy was totally worth it.” Another viewer felt the film delivered on emotion and action but missed Vijay’s trademark humour, posting, “Jana Nayagan scores high on emotion and action but lacks the humour that usually defines a Thalapathy film. It’s serious from start to finish.”

Many fans compared the film to Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, with one user saying it borrowed several emotional elements while adding its own political flavour. However, they felt Balakrishna’s delivery of the film’s “good touch, bad touch” message remained more impactful.

One of the most widely shared reviews summed up the mood among Vijay fans: “MASS BONANZA for the last time!” The user described the first half as a complete entertainer packed with action, songs and fan-service moments, while praising the interval block as one of the film’s biggest highlights.

The same review noted that the second half leans heavily into politics and action but still delivers emotional scenes, powerful dialogues and memorable moments. Anirudh Ravichander’s background score also received widespread praise for elevating several key sequences.

At the same time, viewers pointed out a few shortcomings. Some felt parts of the film looked dated, the flashback portions could have been shorter, and Bobby Deol’s antagonist deserved stronger writing.

Despite the criticism, one sentiment echoed across social media: Jana Nayagan is less about the story and more about bidding farewell to Thalapathy Vijay on the silver screen. As one fan wrote, “We don’t need anything when we are watching the biggest megastar, Thalapathy Vijay, for the last time.”

A look at Twitter Review of Jana Nayagan:

#JanaNayagan This is not Kesari

This is Biryani !

One Last Dance by Thalapathy was totally worth it #JanaNayaganFDFS #JanaNayaganBlockbuster — KamalRajini (@visawasarkar) July 23, 2026

#JanaNayaganReview -MASS BONANZA for the last time! Ratings :- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I mean this is @actorvijay’s LAST APPEARANCE on the BIG SCREEN and his presence itself is the REVIEW Every WHISTLE, every DIALOGUE, every ACTION BLOCK, every emotional moment, every celebration…… pic.twitter.com/5gV3jjD2hh — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) July 23, 2026

Only Plus On Movie Vijay Flashback Scene As Police Other Than That Nothing Good#Jananayagan#JananayaganReview Funny Climax When He fight With Robots — Tobey (@AzeemArmy1) July 23, 2026

One more flop movie for vijay #JananayaganReview — தலைவர் (@kp_stalin) July 23, 2026

#JanaNayaganReview:-2.5/5⭐

“GO FOR THALAPATHY ONE LAST TIME”

Watched #JanNeta (Hindi Dubbed Version) and I’m disappointed ☹️

•1st half is a scene to scene remake of #BhagavanthKesari

•In 2nd half #HVinoth tried to do something extraordinary and messed it up‍… pic.twitter.com/eghZAxigVp — Mr. Filmologist (@Mr_Filmologist) July 23, 2026

Rating: ⭐⭐#JanaNayagan is a MASSIVE LETDOWN. #Vijay deserved a far better farewell film. Despite his commanding screen presence, the film struggles to keep you engaged. #JanaNayaganReview The film never really gets going. Apart from a few elevation moments, there’s very… — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) July 23, 2026

#TamilCinema #TeluguVishleshakudu#JanaNayaganReview#JanaNayagan scores high on emotion & action but lacks the core crown jewel of Thalapathy film’s humor or comedy. The movie is unsustainably very serious from the moment GO. One serious theme or issue after the other,… https://t.co/rS3e45oGgm pic.twitter.com/CREp2YrsmP — PopcornPassions (@popcornpassions) July 23, 2026



For many moviegoers, Jana Nayagan wasn’t just a theatrical release-it was an emotional goodbye to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.