Los Angeles: Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television and film star Jane Seymour, while promoting her partnership with the free-to-play Solitaire app, said she’d be happy to reprise her role in the 1973 James Bond movie, “Live and Let Die”. “Of course, I’d do it,” Seymour told People.com. The character she played, incidentally, was named Solitaire, a psychic who’s also Bond’s love interest. “I’ve always been very open about saying that I’d be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, ‘Is that Solitaire?’,” Seymour added.Also Read - Los Angeles Shooting: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Gunfire Incident At Car Show

The actress was new to the industry when she played the Bond Girl character in the franchise’s eighth flick back in 1973, notes People.com. Also known as Simone Latrelle, Solitaire was a voodoo psychic medium and associate of Bond’s foe, Dr. Kananga, played by Yaphet Kotto. The high-profile role helped launch Seymour into the spotlight. Also Read - ‘The Godfather’ Actor James Caan’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The former “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star admits that she was so young she didn’t know what to expect. “I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on,” the mom of four said, according to People.com. Also Read - She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer Features Jokes And Daredevil | Watch It Here

More than half-a-century later, Seymour, who’s now also an entrepreneur and author, remains proud to be among an elite group of women who have played Bond Girls, from Ursula Andress to Teri Hatcher to Halle Berry.

“I support everything to do with the Bond franchise,” Seymour said. “When they have books coming out about Bond Girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up.” She added: “There’s this really interesting sorority of women who’ve been Bond Girls, which is fun in its own right.”

Seymour spends her days out in California, with her family, and said that she is choosier with the roles she takes on — albeit with no plans of slowing down anytime soon. “I wouldn’t even know what retiring is because I don’t consider what I’m doing half of the time working,” Seymour said. “I love what I do.”