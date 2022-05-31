Jai Bansatu Singh who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with the social drama Janhit Mein Jaari revealed why Nushrratt Bharuccha was an ideal person for the role of a condom salesgirl. The director not only talked about the importance of discussing condoms openly but also hailed the leading lady of his film. Jai believed that Nushrratt had the capability and capacity to portray such a role. He told India.com in an exclusive conversation that she played the role fearlessly.Also Read - Chhorii 2 On The Cards: Nushrratt Bharuccha Joins Vidya Balan and Shraddha Kapoor To Achieve THIS Feat

Jai Bansatu Singh Praises Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha who is known for her roles in films Pyaar ka Punchnama, Chhorii, and Dream Girl has established her name in the cinema industry. The director of Janhit Mein Jaari told that Nushrratt had never explored or done something like this before. He said, "She has the capacity and the capability to portray such a role because she has never done this before. It becomes a challenge for the director when your actor has not done something similar before. As a director, it was very challenging for me to cast her, and make her do something she has never done before."

In further conversation, Jai appreciated Nushrratt Bharuccha for selling condoms in front of 500 people without any hesitation and awkwardness. He revealed, "There were several scenes in the film where Nushratt was selling condoms in the rural area. The situation was not hilarious but they were conscious that a girl is talking about condoms. For a girl, I really appreciate Nushrratt, for advertising condoms in front of the crew members. Woh ekdum bindass, bedhadak (fearless) kar rahi thi. She was a little uncomfortable initially, but I made her feel comfortable and believed in her. And she did really well."

The Janhit Mein Jaari Director on why he chose Condom as a subject

Jai Basantu Singh who had been researching for the film for a year revealed how he traveled to various cities to research the realities of condoms. No one talked about it openly in small cities and that is why it was more important to discuss about it. Jai, who has directed popular TV shows like Jeanie and Juju, Namune, and Just Dance, among others, believed if condom was an open subject 55-years-later, things would have been very different now.

Janhit Mein Jaari is a forthcoming Hindi film that will be released on June 10, 2022. Apart from Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, and Paritosh Tripathi will also star in the film.