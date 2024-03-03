Janhvi, Ananya, Sara’s Bole Chudiyan Dance With MM Sets Ambani’s Sangeet on Fire, Fans Ask, Where’s Kjo The OG?’- WATCH

Home

In a video from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet night, Manish Malhotra can be seen grooving to Bole Chudiyan with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, are currently hosting their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The star-studded affair has drawn attention with performances by numerous Indian and global artists. Recently, a video of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor with designer Manish Malhotra has gone viral on social media.

In a video from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet night, Manish Malhotra can be seen grooving to Bole Chudiyan from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Joining him on the stage for a lively performance are the new Genz stars Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. For the grand night, MM chose a black sherwani, while Ananya was in a yellow lehenga, Janhvi in purple, and Khushi and Sara in off-white. In case you missed the glimpse of the fun performance, scroll down to watch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Fans were left mesmerised by Manish Malhotra’s performance with star kids, demanding for more as the song is a favourite at weddings. As the video went viral, one user’s hilarious comment read, “Only Ambanis can do this”, while another anticipated “Why KJO is not there to dance with the star kids?” Another user wrote, “Missing Karan Johar Max”, “Where’s Kjo The OG?”

It seems like netizens truly wanted Karan Johar’s presence at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Meanwhile, top international artists, including pop star Rihanna and magician David Blaine, also graced the festivities. Diljit Dosanjh, too, performed.

