Janhvi Kapoor And Nysa Devgn Party Together: Bollywood's star kids party like no one! No one proves it better than Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. The two divas went all in to party with their friends on Sunday. Orhan Awatramani, a close friend of theirs, posted their photos on Instagram. In the pictures that are now going viral, Janhvi looks sexy in a small black dress with white sneakers. She completed her look with a powder blue baguette bag. While Nysa opted for a denim skirt and a blue halterneck top, flaunting her curves.

The star kids look their best and strike poses as they party in Mumbai. In one of the pictures, Nysa and her friends pose as they hold Orhan's head on their lap. In another picture, Nysa and Janhvi kept their hands on Orhan's shoulder. Jahnvi also sat on Orhan's lap in one of the pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Strict Diet And Workout Routine For Rajkummar Rao Starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor made her OTT debut with Good Luck Jerry. She will appear with actor Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Nysa, meantime, is a student in London. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter travelled to Spain in July with her friends.

