Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao’s Mr And Mrs Mahi To Hit The Theatres On This Date

Mr And Mrs Mahi is Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s second collaboration after the 2021-released horror thriller Roohi.

Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. (Credits: Instagram)

National Award winner Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have reunited for their upcoming project, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The upcoming film is a romantic sports drama that has been on the radar of movie lovers for a while now. The much-awaited project is Rajkummar and Janhvi’s second collaboration after the 2021 horror thriller Roohi. The sports drama, helmed by Sharan Sharma, went on the floors in May last year. Now, the release date of the film has been announced. Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the theatres in 2024.

Release Date Of Mr And Mrs Mahi Announced

Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s ambitious project has now got a theatrical release date. The production house shared a social media post to announce the release date of the film. The post read, “One dream, chased by two hearts! Directed by Sharan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor – #MrAndMrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th MARCH, 2024 – in cinemas near you!”

One dream, chased by two hearts!🏏❤️

Directed by Sharan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor – #MrAndMrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th MARCH, 2024 – in cinemas near you! — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 3, 2023

“Zee Studios & Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta,” the post further added.

What Is Mr And Mrs Mahi About?

Talking about the upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, it has Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor essaying the characters of Mahendra and Mahima. They play the role of a married couple who have a passion for cricket. Earlier, several pictures of Janhvi went viral in which she can be seen donning a cricket jersey.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Intense Training For Mr And Mrs Mahi

In an interview with Mid-Day, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she underwent six months of intensive training to learn the mannerisms of a cricketer. The actress said, “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role.”

Additionally, a source also revealed that the actress left no stone unturned to meet the requirements of the film. “She trained in cricket stances – from batting to understanding the body language of a player. The training was tailored as per the film’s needs. It has been a physically intensive film for Janhvi as she also maintained a strict protein-heavy diet to portray the agility of an athlete,” the source said.

Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in the film Mili, which was produced by her father Boney Kapoor. Additionally, she has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura. Moreover, she also has Jr NTR starrer Devara in her kitty.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Bheed. Apart from that, the actor also has some interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He is all set to start shooting for Stree 2 and will also be seen in Raj and DK’s Guns & Gulaabs.

