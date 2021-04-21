Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor are two Bollywood celebrities who have gained immense popularity in a short span of time. And it seems like, both the young talents share a special bond. The videos of Sara and Janhvi working out together is all over social media and fans are loving it. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Quits Dostana 2 After Shooting With Janhvi Kapoor For 2 Weeks?

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram sharing a video of the duo working out together. In the video, both actors can be seen wearing athleisure outfits and acing their pilates sessions. While Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in pink and orange, Sara Ali Khan was clad in red and black. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Go with the flow 🌊 Steady and slow 🧘‍♀️💪 Kick high- squat low 🏋️‍♀️. That’s how you’ll get the golden glow ✨ For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show.” Both Sara and Jhanvi share a personal trainer – Namrata Purohit, who responded to Sara’s video with multiple heart emojis. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Wraps up Shooting For Atrangi Re, Shares New Look From The Movie Holding A King Of Hearts Card

Fans were quick to shower love on both the actors. The comment section of Sara’s post is filled with fire and heart emojis. One of their fans wrote, ”Two beauties together. Glad to see u girls doing work out together.” Another social media user commented, ”Yaya best duo JK & SAK.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1. She will next be seen in Atrangi Re along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Jhanvi, on the other hand, last appeared in Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Thakur.