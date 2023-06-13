Home

Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal Set For OTT Release; Details Here

A source has informed that Bawaal has taken the OTT route for its release. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Bawaal will be released directly on an OTT platform.

One of the much-awaited films of the year is Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6 this year. But a new development has taken place a few months ahead of its theatrical release. The makers have decided to take an OTT route for the film. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be released directly on an OTT platform.

A source close to the production house has informed that the subject of the film is a little off-beat and does not have the commercial trappings of dance and music. The producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala, felt that it would be best to release Bawaal on a digital platform.

What Reports Claim About Bawaal

The source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Sajid Nadiadwala (the producer) got into conversation with his actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and it’s only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that Bawaal will win over the audience’s love on OTT”.

Reportedly, the rights of the film have been purchased by one of the biggest OTT platforms. The upcoming flick is likely to stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

“The film is a poetry in motion and is expected to reach out to an even wider audience base on digital medium, which might not have been possible with theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach,” the source further added.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will share screen space together. Varun was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhediya. He is currently busy shooting for Citadel India which is an Indian adaptation of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer show Citadel.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. The actress has Jr NTR’s Devara in her kitty. The movie will be her debut in the Telugu film industry. She is also set to appear in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

