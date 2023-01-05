Janhvi Kapoor Blushes While Enjoying Car Ride With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Fans Slam Paparazzi to Give Space, Watch

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is back with former boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She is lately seen hanging out with Shikhar at parties, restaurants and last night only, the two were papped inside a car. On Wednesday night, Janhvi and Shikhar were seen leaving Rhea Kapoor’s residence together in a car. The Milli actress blushed as paparazzi spotted her with Shikhar. As soon as the video went viral, fans didn’t like how they are disturbing Janhvi and Shikhar’s private moment. Netizens slammed the pap by saying, “Give them space, Bs koi ladka sath me dikh jaye vo boyfriend,, judgement hogyi 1 min me,,wht the hell”. Another wrote, “This is insane… I don’t understand, why don’t we give privacy to actors… End of the day they are also human being and need their own space.”

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar and Janhvi were also seen making an entry at the Ambani’s function. The video started with Janhvi’s entry at Antilia, surrounded by security guards. Moments later, she was joined by Shikhar. The duo went inside the venue together and clicked while standing next to each other amid the crowd.

Janhvi and Shikhar are back together?

Janhvi and Shikhar have become close and he also leaves comments on Janhvi’s Instagram posts. The two were in a relationship at one point, but they broke up. Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7 also spoke about it.