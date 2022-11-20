Janhvi Kapoor Burns Dance Floor on ‘Sami Sami’, Fans Say ‘Give Her Pan-India Film Already…’ – Watch

Janhvi Kapoor recently rocked the awards night as she grooved to Pushpa's ‘Sami Sami’ track picturized on Rashmika Mandanna.

Janhvi Kapoor Burns Dance Floor on ‘Sami Sami’: Janhvi Kapoor, known for her charming and carefree persona rocked the awards night by grooving to Sami Sami. As the actor burned the dance floor at Filmfare Achievers Night, fans hailed her energetic and rhythmic dance moves. The actor who has earlier expressed her wish to work in South films was praised by fans for her performance in the song from Pushpa: The Rise. Netizens hailed her and wrote she should work in Telugu movies. Janhvi recently starred in Mili, which was an official remake of the Malayalam movie Helen.

JANHVI KAPOOR’S SAMI SAMI DANCE HAILED BY NETIZENS

Lauding Janhvi’s dance performance a user tweeted, “#JanhviKapoor dancing on #Saami song.. I so badly want to see her in our Telugu films..” Another person wrote, “QUEEEEN.” A netizen also pointed out, “Look at her expression at Saami Saami Absolutely dashing ! #JanhviKapoor.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO JANHVI KAPOOR’S PERFORMANCE IN SAMI SAMI SONG:

Look at her expression at Saami Saami

Absolutely dashing !#JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/juKkp85FKp — Iffat Ara (@Im_Iffat01) November 20, 2022

#JanhviKapoor dancing on #Saami song.. I so badly want to see her in our telugu films.. pic.twitter.com/qKeoRopJpo — Ramya1494💕💕 (@Ramya1494_Sam) November 20, 2022

Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

