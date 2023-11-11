Home

Janhvi Kapoor Cannot Stop Blushing in Hot Saree With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya, Fans Say ‘Pyaar Mein Ho’ – Watch Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor's cheeks turned red after paps spotted her leaving Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya - Watch viral video!

Janhvi Kapoor Cannot Stop Blushing in Hot Saree With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya, Fans Say 'Pyaar Mein Ho' - Watch Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Even while the duo haven’t confirmed anything, their fans were quick to notice their relationship. Janhvi and Shikhar are often spotted at parties and red-carpet events together. The rumoured lovebirds caught our eyes leaving Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash on Friday night. In the viral video, Janhvi and Shikhar left the Diwali bash together. The ‘Dhadak‘ star couldn’t stop blushing with Shikhar by her side. The duo were engaged in a conversation as he drove her back home.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen coming to the party all by herself in a sexy purple saree with sequin detailing on the border and a matching deep neckline blouse. She looked stunning with statement jhumkas and minimal makeup look. Her wavy hair falling on her shoulders accentuated her desi look. Shikhar Pahariya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black and maroon traditional outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor’s video with Shikhar went viral in no time. Netizens dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section.

Even while the two have been sighted together several times, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has acknowledged or denied their connection. Shikhar is the grandson of former chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde of Maharashtra. He is a humanitarian and an entrepreneur.

