Janhvi Kapoor Dances Her Heart Out With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya at Ganpati Visarjan, Fan Says ‘Happy For Them’- WATCH

Like every year, Mukesh Ambani and Anita Ambani hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia, Mumbai. An array of well-known socialites and film stars attended the auspicious event. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and others graced their presence at Ambani house. Among the attendees, Janhvi Kapoor grabbed people’s attention as she was spotted dancing with her rumoured beau, Shikahar Paharia. The duo was seen dancing and enjoying on Dhol beats, as they were bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. Scroll down to check the latest video!

Kapoor and Paharia complemented each other as they sported matching traditional white outfits. Covered in gulal and flowers, the couple exchanged smiles and danced cheerfully during the visarjan. The fan pages on Twitter saw the video and it went viral in no time. Fans were happy to spot the rumoured couple again. One user wrote, ‘They are having so much fun’, another commented, ‘Happy for them.’

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya For Ganesh Visarajan at Ambani House

VIDEO- #JanhviKapoor dancing her heart out at the Ambani’s Ganpati Visarjan❤️ pic.twitter.com/OPSSP2eSqF — Janhvi Kapoor Universe (@JanhviKUniverse) September 21, 2023

Even though the Mili actress has never spoken about her relationship, she often gets spotted with him. From temple visits to partying together, the duo often make headlines with their unexpected appearances. They often drop mushy comments on each other’s posts, sparking their dating rumours. Also, Shikar recently went with Janhvi and her family to celebrate the actress’s birthday.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. Apparently, Janhvi and Shikhar have been linked with each other since before the actress made her debut.

On professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi along actor with actor, Rajkummar Rao.

