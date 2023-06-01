Home

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Faces Backlash for Carrying Her Pillow While Traveling, Netizens Ask ‘Ghar Se Bahar Nikal Diya?’

Janhvi Kapoor Faces Backlash for Carrying Her Pillow While Traveling, Netizens Ask ‘Ghar Se Bahar Nikal Diya?’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor made her way back to Mumbai in comfortable grey pajamas and an oversized t-shirt with a big size pillow. Watch the video.

Janhvi Faces Backlash for Carrying Her Pillow While Traveling, Check Reactions

Once again, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor found herself at the center of social media trolling for a seemingly mundane reason – her travel pillow. Pillows are known to be our best friends, providing us with comfort and support, and it seems that Janhvi has developed a particular attachment to her own pillow, even when she’s on the go. As Janhvi made her way back to Mumbai, she was spotted dressed in comfortable grey pajamas and an oversized tee, proudly clutching her trusty pillow in her hand.

Little did she know that her innocent choice of travel companion would attract the attention of online critics. Netizens started mocking Janhvi and her beloved pillow. Some users sarcastically questioned the “drama” in Bollywood, wondering why an actress would need to carry a pillow everywhere she goes.

You may like to read

Watch Janhvi Kapoor’s video here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Others jokingly expressed their surprise at Janhvi’s determination to hold onto her pillow, humorously suggesting that they had been searching for it for ages and asking if she could please inform them about its whereabouts. One user even quipped, “What pillow brand plZ tell me I will also buy”. Another one wrote, “Ghar se nikaal diya kya, kahan pe soyegi?”.

Janhvi Kapoor’s choice to bring her travel pillow along may seem insignificant to some, but in the world of social media, even the smallest detail can attract unwarranted attention and criticism.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES