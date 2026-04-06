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Janhvi Kapoor faces heavy backlash from netizens after calling out oversexualisation: Pehle paps ko khud… - Check comments

Janhvi Kapoor faces heavy backlash from netizens after calling out oversexualisation: ‘Pehle paps ko khud…’ – Check comments

Janhvi Kapoor revisits her mother Sridevi’s death and the scrutiny that followed, but in an industry built on visibility, can you separate grief from the spotlight you continue to stand in?

For Janhvi Kapoor, February 2018 wasn’t just a personal tragedy; it was a moment the entire country witnessed in real time. The sudden loss of her mother, Sridevi, didn’t just leave a void; it set the stage for a narrative she has had to live with ever since. In her recent conversation on the Raj Shamani Podcast, Janhvi revisited that period, speaking candidly about feeling lost, dependent, and suddenly forced to grow up. She described not knowing how to make even the smallest decisions without her mother, an undeniably relatable vulnerability.

Yet as time passes, her perspective seems to shift, sometimes subtly, sometimes noticeably.

Grief in public, evolving with visibility

Janhvi has spoken about the harsh scrutiny she faced in the years following Sridevi’s death. Every expression, every smile, every quiet moment was analysed: she was “too happy” at times, “not sad enough” at others. Public attention is unforgiving, and Bollywood even more so. But what complicates the picture is that this same public gaze is one she has consistently inhabited, whether through gym sightings, café outings, or casual media interactions. The visibility she now reflects on has, in many ways, been part of her story from the beginning.

This duality, of grieving privately while existing publicly, creates a paradox. Can one genuinely complain about scrutiny while participating in the very system that fuels it?

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The evolving POV and public reaction

What makes Janhvi’s journey even more layered is how her own point of view seems to shift over time. She has expressed hurt when criticised for her performances or wardrobe choices, yet she participates in a system that encourages that visibility. Recently, social media users took to X to mock her perceived contradictions, writing, “Janhvi Kapoor: I do sensual songs like wet saree, and when someone says this chick isn’t hot enough, I feel offended. Also Janhvi Kapoor: I call paps, I wear something that seems appropriate, but I don’t like when they take my pics from different angles ”

Janhvi Kapoor: I do sensual songs like wet saree and when someone says this chick isn’t hot enough, I feel offended Also Janhvi Kapoor: I call paps, I wear something that seems appropriate, but I don’t like when they take my pics from different angles pic.twitter.com/OdVjpKA1gu — Raj (@idfcwau) April 5, 2026

It’s a stark reminder that public perception often catches up with private grief, or how grief is presented in the public sphere. Janhvi’s evolving stance, sometimes defensive, sometimes reflective, is not just a personal journey; it’s also a public performance, interpreted and reinterpreted in real time by audiences online.

Living under the constant gaze

There’s no denying the weight of losing a parent at a young age, particularly someone as iconic as Sridevi. Janhvi inherited not just grief, but also expectations, a legacy, and an ever-watchful public eye. The emotional anchor of her family was gone, and she had to grow into visibility and responsibility almost overnight.

Yet, as she continues to revisit her experiences in podcasts and interviews, her grief becomes intertwined with the narrative of visibility. Every expression, every reflection, is inevitably filtered through the lens of fame, making it hard to separate personal healing from public storytelling.

The paradox of celebrity vulnerability

Janhvi Kapoor’s story is a study in contradictions. She is:

someone who endured profound personal loss under relentless public scrutiny

and someone who remains an active participant in the public gaze, navigating the consequences of fame as part of her career

Her journey raises a question that Bollywood rarely confronts directly: how much of a celebrity’s vulnerability is truly personal, and how much becomes part of the narrative shaped by visibility?

Perhaps that’s why Janhvi’s story doesn’t feel simple. Grief, fame, and public perception intersect in ways that evolve, leaving audiences to wonder: is she still navigating genuine grief, or negotiating the demands of life in the spotlight? The answer, it seems, is both. And that is the layered reality of her journey.

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