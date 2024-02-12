Home

Janhvi Kapoor Fees For Jr. NTR’s ‘Devara’ And Ram Charan’s ‘RC16’ Leaves Internet SHOCKED

According to earlier reports, Janhvi Kapoor requested a payment of Rs 5 crores for her role in the Jr. NTR film Devara. However, according to most recent reports, the actress's pay has increased.

Janhvi Kapoor is creating ripples in the Telugu cinema industry with her next ventures starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, two superstars from RRR. Her entry into the South industry with Jr NTR in Kortala Siva’s Devara has already attracted a lot of buzz. She has also been chosen to play the lead role in Ram Charan’s next film, which will be directed by Buchi Babu and has the working title RC16. The news about Janhvi Kapoor’s revised price for the films has gone viral, with industry sources pointing out her pay increase, which is unprecedented. You’ll be shocked to know that in contrast to other prominent Telugu actresses such as Samantha, Rashmika, and Sreeleela, Kapoor’s pay is much higher.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Whopping Pay For Jr. NTR’s Devara

There are rumours that Devara will be Janhvi Kapoor’s debut Telugu movie, and her remuneration for the film has reportedly increased significantly. Previous rumours had stated that Kapoor would charge Rs 5 crore, but more current claims from Deccan Chronicle state that the staggering amount that Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter is now demanding for Devara is Rs 10 crore.

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, this film stars Jr. NTR and is their second joint endeavour together, after Janatha Garage (2016). The ensemble cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, and several more actors in significant parts. The film is slated to be divided into two parts and takes place in coastal regions of India. The film was supposed to be released on April 5th, but it looks like that date has been shifted.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Rumoured Remuneration For Ram Charan’s RC16

There have been rumours that Janhvi Kapoor has been chosen to play the lead role opposite Buchi Babu Sana in Ram Charan’s forthcoming movie, RC16. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly demanding compensation of Rs 6 crore for her part in RC16, which is a substantial hike from her typical salary in the Hindi film business.

