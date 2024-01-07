Home

Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake Video: Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she first saw a deepfake of herself when she was just 15 - THIS is how the 'Dhadak' actress reacted!

Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake Video: A deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media, causing immediate chaos on the internet, last year. This incident was followed by several morphed photos and videos of Katrina Kaif, Kajol, and Kiara Advani. During an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her thoughts on the viral deepfake video and its repercussions. She also claimed that after years of lacking the guts to speak up about issues she felt strongly about, Janhvi has just begun to advocate for herself and not ‘invalidate’ her feelings.

Janhvi Kapoor Speaks About Deepfake Videos

Janhvi Kapoor mentioned feeling conscious about her background and being apologetic. She also acknowledged that there are bigger challenges that people have to face. She said, “It feels odd to acknowledge this, considering that my words may be perceived differently based on my background. I am mindful of this. I have been somewhat apologetic about my origins, recognizing that others face greater challenges and hardships.”

Discussing the increasing threat at the event in Hyderabad, Janhvi said, “I always questioned if anyone would even care if I decided to speak out and highlight that it’s not acceptable. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from people across various film industries. I now realize the importance of speaking up. I encourage women to seek the help they need when faced with such situations (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake Video Controversy:

Regarding the leaked video on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rashmika posted, “It’s painful to admit and address the circulation of a deepfake video of me online. This kind of situation is truly terrifying, not just for me, but for anyone vulnerable to the misuse of technology (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna’s Raises Concern:

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Industry REACTS to Rasmika Mandanna’s Deepfake Viral Video

Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video has already garnered millions of views on the internet. The viral video was FIRST flagged by Amitabh Bachchan, who wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal (sic).”

Naga Chaitanya also reacted to Rashmika’s morphed video on X. He tweeted, “It’s truly disheartening to see how technology is being misused and the thought of what this can progress to in the future is even scarier. Action has to be taken and some kind of law has to be enforced to protect people who have been and will be a victim of this. Strength to you (sic).”

Several other actors from the film industry flagged the video, which created awareness among the users. The original video featured Zara Patel, an Indian-British social media influencer who issued a statement assuring that she had no involvement in curating the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna.

