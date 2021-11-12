Actor Janhvi Kapoor who is Dubai holidaying with her sister Khushi Kapoor and best friend Orhan Awatramani, raised the temperatures on social media with her oh-so-hot bikini pictures. Janhvi and Khushi enjoy beach waves at night in super sexy bikinis and what caught our attention is the Instagram caption that read, “Lungi Dance”. Ever since the Kapoor sisters and Orhan landed in Dubai, they have been treating their fans with super hot photos from desert safari and beach. The trio seems to be having a great time on their vacation.Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Dazzles in a Sunshine Yellow Lehenga Worth Rs 79K

Janhvi Kapoor’s hot bikini pictures got the attention of her friends from the industry and fans. While designer Manish Malhotra left heart emojis in the comments section of the post, Kiara Advani wrote, “Ufff🔥.” Khushi also commented on the photo and wrote, “Wow.” One of the fans wrote, “Uff, aag laga di”. Also Read - Who is Labbu? Jhanvi Kapoor Leaves Everyone Guessing

Take a look at the series of photos of Janhvi and Khushi from Dubai:

Khushi too shared beach pictures on Instagram and wrote, “99 problems but the beach ain’t one🕺🏻”.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen twinning in brown crop tops and shorts while enjoying desert safari. They completed their looks with keffiyeh. Sharing the photos, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “Dessert in the desert” while Khushi Kapoor gave us Dhoom vibes with this caption: “Vroom vroom.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in director Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry.