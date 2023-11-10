Home

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Embrace Sustainable Chic, Repeat Lavender and Pink Lehengas for Karan Johar’s Dhanteras Puja – See Pics

For Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja, actors and sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor ace sustainable fashion by repeating their lehengas. See photos here!

Sustainable fashion is an increasingly popular trend in the fashion industry, and many Bollywood celebrities have been vocal about their support for eco-friendly and sustainable fashion. To continue the trend, B-town’s popular sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently repeated their lavender and pink lehenga sarees for Karan Johar’s office puja on Dhanteras. The Kapoor sisters were spotted on Friday afternoon, radiating elegance and style.

For this special occasion, Janhvi Kapoor chose to revisit her lavender half-saree, a charming ensemble previously worn during her visit to Tirupati with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actress Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/zbOHYkcBfH — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023



Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor adorned herself in a beautiful pink saree, the same outfit her sister Janhvi donned at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Now check Janhvi and Khushi’s photos and videos from the Dharma office

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhavi Kapoor fixes her saree while getting clicked.



Their choice to re-wear these outfits not only exemplifies their commitment to sustainable fashion but also sets a positive trend in Bollywood.

There were several other Bollywood stars who arrived at Karan Johar’s Dharma office for Dhanteras 2023 puja including Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Mr & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, set to release on April 19, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Additionally, she is involved in a Telugu film titled Devara and portrays an IFS officer in Ulajh.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film The Archies. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja. It will be released on December 7, 2023.

